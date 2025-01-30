Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Calls on Cost­co to End Woke DEI Prac­tices and Unlaw­ful Discrimination

Attorney General Ken Paxton sent an Iowa- and Kansas-led multistate letter to Costco demanding that the company fully repeal its discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) practices.

Attorney General Paxton’s letter follows President Trump’s executive order encouraging “the Private Sector to End Illegal DEI discrimination and Preferences.” Despite the U.S. Supreme Court repeatedly warning against the utilization of race-based preferences and classifications, Costco has remained steadfast in its support for its insidious DEI practices and policies. 

“Discriminatory DEI policies are unethical, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The fact that Costco continues to defend such practices is reprehensible. DEI programs consistently promote divisive and discriminatory ideology as opposed to ensuring that all individuals are treated equally and with respect, and that’s why I’m calling on Costco to end their woke policies immediately.”

The letter concludes by urging Costco to inform Attorney General Paxton and the rest of the coalition within 30 days if its DEI policies have been repealed.

To read the full letter, click here.

