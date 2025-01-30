BeONE Sports & United States Air Force Set for Take Off

Fighter Pilots Bring Cutting-Edge AI Technology in Cockpit

We are extremely excited to embark on this effort with the US Air Force. We’ve built an amazing team for this project, and it is a great example of BeONE's versatility and forward thinking.” — Scott Deans, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeONE Sports announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an STTR Phase I contract in the amount of $108,197 focused on Integrative Injury Prevention Technology and Performance Enhancement Solutions for Fighter Pilots to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on January 15, 2025, BeONE Sports will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“We are extremely excited to embark on this effort with the US Air Force. We’ve built an amazing team for this project, and not only is this a testament to the versatility of BeONE’s technology and forward thinking, but if we play a small part in the reduction of injury, increased war fighter lethality and ultimately help keep our pilots safe…that is a massive win.” – Scott Deans, Founder & CEO“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About BeONE SportsBeONE Sports is at the forefront of sports performance and training technology, using AI and one of the largest databases on human movement to create immediate insight. BeONE’s transformational approach enables athletes and coaches to monitor and enhance full potential. With over 100 million data points and insights from elite athletes, their platform offers unmatched tools to elevate training and movement awareness. Visit beonesports.com About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com

