Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail Community Opens in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail, a luxury community of ranch-style homes in Douglas County, Colorado. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 6289 Moxie Circle in Parker.

Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail offers luxury ranch-style home designs and sophisticated finishes. Home buyers can select from four home designs ranging in size from approximately 1,842 to over 2,100 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes include flexible floor plans with options for personalization, and are priced from the upper $600,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“This community perfectly embodies the luxury brand that Toll Brothers is recognized for,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We invite home buyers to explore the neighborhood and be among the first to choose their new home site and discover our range of available designs.”

Homeowners will enjoy a quiet and peaceful setting with direct access to the Cherry Creek Trail, perfect for enjoying the Colorado lifestyle. Residents will also have access to exclusive amenities including pickleball courts and walking trails. Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail is near downtown Parker and Castle Rock, offering a wide array of shops, restaurants, golf courses, and more.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Cherry Creek Trail and Toll Brothers communities throughout Colorado, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

