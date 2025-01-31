E&R Publishers announce new book release in support of the American family

The Future of the American Family The Future of the American Family Back Cover Dr. Jerry Cammarata

The Future of the American Family—An Unprecedented Crisis by Dr. Jerry Cammarata; a timely book for anyone who cares about family's relevance in a new America.

This is not just another book on family values, but about national survival. If we continue this trajectory, the consequences will be irreversible, and the family unrecognizable within a decade.” — Dr. Jerry Cammarata

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First recipient of paternity leave in America sounds the alarm: The Future of the American Family Is at DEFCON 1Dr. Jerry Cammarata ’s The Future of the American Family Releases Today—A Wake-Up Call That Cannot Be IgnoredAmerica stands at a crossroads. The very foundation of society—the family—is in crisis. In The Future of the American Family, Dr. Jerry Cammarata delivers a stark, urgent warning: if we do not act now, the American family as we know it will be unrecognizable within a generation. This groundbreaking book is not just a call to action, it is a roadmap for change.“The alarm can never be louder than now,” Dr. Cammarata warns in his opening chapter, aptly titled DEFCON 1. He describes the decline of the American family as an existential emergency on par with a national security crisis. Through a blend of historical analysis, policy recommendations, and a deep understanding of the shifting societal landscape, this book lays bare the systemic failures that have led us to this moment—and offers tangible solutions to reverse the decline.A Book for This Moment—A Call to Action for Every AmericanAt a time when political polarization, economic instability, and cultural upheaval are redefining the nation’s priorities, The Future of the American Family offers a unifying message: nothing is more important than restoring the strength of the American household. Dr. Cammarata, a national leader in family advocacy, presents a bold yet actionable vision, calling for immediate government and corporate intervention to prioritize family stability.The book proposes:A Secretary of the Family – A cabinet-level position dedicated to ensuring that every federal policy decision considers its impact on families.A White House Conference on Families – A nationwide initiative to reevaluate and reimagine policies affecting family life, employment, and education.National Paid Family Leave Policy – A long-overdue measure to protect working parents and ensure they have the support they need to raise the next generation.A National Education Contract (NEC) – A restructuring of the federal education system to prioritize lifelong learning and job readiness from Pre-K to college.Corporate America’s Role – A radical rethinking of workplace policies to support family life, including work-life balance incentives.With the 2024 election now behind us, Dr. Cammarata argues that regardless of political affiliation, the focus must shift to what truly matters: ensuring that America’s families are supported, empowered, and protected.“Families Are America’s Greatest Resource—And We’re Letting Them Fall Apart”In The Future of the American Family, Dr. Cammarata explores the many forces that have contributed to the erosion of the traditional family structure. Among them:The economic pressures that have left middle- and lower-income families struggling to survive.The dismantling of workplace protections that have made parenting harder than ever.The impact of social media and artificial intelligence, reshaping how families communicate and function.The education crisis, where student debt and outdated models have created an unsustainable system.The decline of birth rates and rising generational divides, leading to a population crisis in the making.The rapid disappearance of community networks, leaving families isolated and unsupported.Dr. Cammarata argues that while these challenges may seem overwhelming, the solutions are within reach—if we act now.The urgency of the subject matter cannot be overlooked. Why We Can’t Wait Any Longer:“This is not just another book on family values. This is about national survival,” says Dr. Cammarata. “If we continue on this trajectory, the American family will no longer be recognizable within a few decades. The consequences will be irreversible.”Many have compared The Future of the American Family to the great policy-shaping books of previous generations—works that didn’t just highlight problems but sparked real change. With endorsements from political leaders, business executives, and educators, this book is positioned to become a central discussion point in the national conversation about the future of family life in America.The Time to Act Is NowIf ever there was a moment to come together, it is now. The Future of the American Family isn’t just a book—it’s a movement. It calls upon every American to reconsider their role in shaping the nation’s future.For policymakers: The book lays out concrete legislative proposals that can be acted upon immediately.For business leaders: It challenges companies to rethink how they support employees and their families.For parents: It offers guidance on navigating the challenges of modern family life.For educators: It reimagines how education can better serve students and their families.For every American: It provides a roadmap for restoring the foundation of society—one family at a time.Join the Movement: What You Can Do TodayBuy the book – Available today in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats, with the audiobook coming soon.Start the conversation – Share this urgent message with your community.Advocate for change – Contact your representatives to demand policies that prioritize families.Engage with the author – Follow Dr. Jerry Cammarata’s work and join the effort to create a stronger, healthier America.Release Details:Title: The Future of the American FamilyAuthor: Dr. Jerry CammarataPublisher: E&R Publishers, an imprint of MillsoCo PublishingISBN: 9798990521759 (Hardcover), 9798990521766 (Paperback), 9798990521773 (Ebook)Release Date: January 31, 2025Available at: Major retailers, online bookstores, and direct from EandR.pub For media inquiries, interviews, and review copies, please contact the publisher via the details below.About the Author:Dr. Jerry Cammarata is a lifelong advocate for families, education, and public policy. He was the first American father to win paternity leave and has dedicated his career to shaping policies that strengthen families nationwide. His groundbreaking work has influenced legislation, business practices, and cultural norms for decades.

