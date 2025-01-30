Ipsos becomes the leader of social

and government research in Australia

with the acquisition of Whereto Research

Paris, 30 January 2025 - Ipsos, one of the world’s leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of Whereto Research, a key player in public sector research in Australia. Based primarily in Melbourne, Whereto Research is renowned for its expertise in public policies and government communication evaluation.

Ipsos has been operating in Australia since more than 25 years. With a team of over 200 people and offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, it offers a full suite of research services in diverse sectors, including public affairs, advertising, marketing and media.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated: “Whereto Research’s expertise in public sector and federal research in Australia, combined with Ipsos’ international presence in this space, will allow us to offer a broader range of solutions to our Australian clients. We look forward to collaborating with the Whereto Research teams to build the best business in Australia serving national and state governments’ research and evaluation needs.”

Catherine Boekel and Penny Burke, Co-Directors of Whereto Research, added: “Joining Ipsos is a tremendous opportunity for Whereto Research. Integrating into a leading international market research group will enable us to accelerate our development and offer our clients global solutions. We share the same passion for excellence and innovation with Ipsos, and we are convinced that this collaboration will create value for our clients and employees.”

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

