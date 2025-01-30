Willis appoints Pat Donnelly as Head of Risk & Broking, North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the appointment of Pat Donnelly as the new Head of Risk & Broking (R&B), North America, reporting to Lucy Clarke, President, R&B.

Donnelly, a highly respected and accomplished leader in the insurance and risk management industry, brings a wealth of experience having held various leadership roles at Marsh, JLT and Aon.

Most recently, he has served as President, Specialty & Global Placement at Marsh. Donnelly joined Marsh as part of the acquisition of JLT. His other Marsh experience includes President, Marsh U.S. and Canada, overseeing the company’s insurance broking and risk advisory businesses across North America.

Earlier in his career, Donnelly was the CEO of JLT Specialty in North America, where he successfully built the company’s U.S. retail business. His extensive background also includes a significant tenure at Aon, where he held the position of Chief Broking Officer for U.S. Retail.

Lucy Clarke, President, Risk & Broking, commented:

“We are so excited to welcome Pat as the new Head of Risk & Broking for North America. Pat is one of the leading figures in our industry globally, widely respected as a committed, inspirational and thoughtful leader by clients, carriers and colleagues. His experience makes him the perfect fit for this critical role.

“His leadership will be instrumental in driving growth, continuing and strengthening our specialist approach and ensuring that we deliver exceptional service and value to our clients.”

Donnelly will be based in Chicago and is expected to join WTW in the second quarter of 2025.

