Satellite Ground Station Market is Expected to See Growth Rate of 11.9% During Forecast Period | Allied Market Research

In-depth analysis of the satellite ground station market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The satellite ground station market size was valued at $58.70 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $178.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), Function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation, Others), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)) and End User (Commercial, Government, Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global satellite ground station industry generated $58.70 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $178.94 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108087 Satellite Ground Stations (SGS) are widely used for collecting and streaming remote sensing satellite data to an array of users and applications. Popular satellite ground station systems that have been installed nationally and internationally are Oberon, Capella, and Telesto.Prime determinants of growthFactors such as rise in demand for military and defense satellite ground station solutions, increase in adoption of satellite ground station equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast, increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems boost the growth of the satellite ground station market. However, cybersecurity threats to satellite ground station and interference in satellite data transmission are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in satellite missions and deployment of 5G network through satellites provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.The fixed segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on platform, the fixed segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global satellite ground station market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owning to the modernization and expansion of military communication systems. However, the mobile segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2032, as it provides reliable and secure communication for command & control, intelligence gathering, and tactical operations.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/108087 The communication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on function, the communication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global satellite ground station market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owning to the surge in need for high-speed internet access, especially in underserved or remote areas. However, the navigation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, as navigation ground stations play a critical role in providing reliable positioning data, driving the need for more ground station infrastructure.The LEO segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on orbit, the LEO segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global satellite ground station market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the surge in LEO satellites has resulted from a combination of technological advancements in higher resolution small cameras and greater attitude control along with superior demand for Earth observation, internet connectivity, and voice communications. However, the GEO segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032, as the GEO satellite ground station is used by government and commercial organizations for communication and advanced military systems.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global satellite ground station market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owning to the rise in demand for satellite ground station system by the U.S. defense department. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for high-speed network connectivity throughout Asia-Pacific.Leading Market Players: -Viasat, Inc.SES S.A.IntelsatGilat satellite networksInmarsat global limitedKratos defense and security solutions, Inc.Echostar corporationST engineeringComtech technologies Inc.Satcom technologies𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-ground-station-market/purchase-options 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.