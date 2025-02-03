Home Cinema & Smart Home experts Living® Unveil New Swindon Showroom whilst Announcing their Middle East Expansion

The Home Cinema Brothers. Est 2005 celebrating 20 years in industry.

Celebrating 20 Years in the industry, Living® have expanded their UK reach with a brand new Swindon showroom as well as announce their expansion into the UAE.

It has been an extremely busy start to 2025, with the completion of our newest showroom and our expansion into the UAE region. I am excited to see how both unfold across the year and beyond.” — Wes Crutcher, MD

SWINDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LivingHome Tech Ltd Unveils New Swindon Showroom whilst Announcing its Middle East Expansion. LivingHome Tech Ltd, a family-owned leader in home cinema smart home , and lighting design since 2005, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest showroom in Swindon, UK, this weekend (31st January 2025). This expansion reflects the company's commitment to bringing truly reliable and usable technology into homes and businesses across the UK.Strategically located with easy access off the M4, the Swindon showroom allows LivingHome Tech to reach even more clients, demonstrating the real Livingdifference and what that means for their projects. The showroom will host several technology seminars and design-specific days throughout the year, offering clients, architects and specifiers a hands-on experience with the latest in-home automation, home cinema, and lighting design, automated window treatments, whole home data & WiFi and much more.In addition to its UK growth, LivingHome Tech is excited to announce its expansion into the Middle East. Following the successful completion of a broad scope “consult and save" project in the region with Wes Crutcher noting: There is an obvious gap in the fundamental knowledge and understanding of the industry in this region, with a definite need for clients to receive unbiased help with their project”. The company is now busy establishing showrooms and partnerships with in-region specifiers and designers, helping them to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality home technology solutions across the entire UAE with a base in Dubai. This move underscores Living Home Tech's dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative technology to clients worldwide and real desire to ensure that everyone has access to the very best advice when undertaking a project of any scale.Founded by brothers Wes, Wayne, and Luke Crutcher, Living Home Tech has been passionate about integrating truly reliable and usable technology into homes and businesses. Their full suite of AV & technology services includes home cinema, home automation, data & Wi-Fi, lighting design and controls, consultancy, golf simulators, electric blinds, and more. With showrooms across the UK and partner showrooms in the Middle East and Spain, the company offers a truly personal experience with standout customer care and attention to detail every step of the journey.Living Home Tech has been featured on the BBC, Channel 4's Grand Designs, and has worked with clients across the globe, including the UK, the Caribbean, Dubai, Spain, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and within the UK's Ministry of Defence. Their reputation for excellence and innovation has made them a trusted name in the home technology industry.The new Swindon showroom opened its doors this weekend (31st January 2025) welcoming clients to explore the latest in home technology solutions and experience their unique design approach. For more information or to book a demonstration, please visit www.livinghometech.co.uk . The first show was a huge success with many new clients attending the organised home cinema demonstrations across the weekend. Whilst the showroom is available almost 365 days a year, Wes Crutcher noted "with the substantial investment in Swindon it was encouraging to witness first hand how this new location will perform for many years to come. We had several visitors comment on the quality that can be achieved in a relatively restricted space, opening peoples eyes to the fact you do not need huge spare rooms capable of taking 10 seats to benefit from a cinema in the home".About LivingHome Tech LtdLiving Home Tech Ltd is a family-owned residential and commercial technology business operated by three brothers since 2005. The company is passionate about bringing the latest technology into homes and businesses, offering a full suite of AV services, including home cinema, home automation, data & Wi-Fi, lighting design and controls, consultancy, golf simulators, electric blinds, and more. With showrooms across the UK and partner showrooms in the Middle East and Spain, Living Home Tech provides a personal experience with standout customer care and attention to detail every step of the journey.Media Contact:Living Home Tech LtdHQ: 18 Mannings Heath RoadPoole, England, BH12 4NQPhone: 020 7411 9849 / 01202 775133Email: info@livinghometech.co.ukWebsite: www.livinghometech.co.uk Sources: www.livinghometech.co.uk

