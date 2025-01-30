Egnyte and Espero Partner to Deliver Intelligent, AI-Powered Solutions for Clinical Trial Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration and governance, and Espero, a pioneer in clinical trial eProtocol innovation, today announced a strategic partnership that combines their advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to revolutionize clinical trial protocol development and management.

This collaboration integrates Egnyte's Content Intelligence Engine and AI Copilot technology with Espero's AI-enabled Insights Driven Protocol Platform to deliver a comprehensive, intelligent solution throughout the clinical trial lifecycle. The integration ensures a single source of truth for all protocol-related documents and streamlines workflows with built-in regulatory features, reducing the risk of inconsistencies or errors when managing multiple systems.

"Partnering with Espero marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation that benefits the life sciences sector,” said Abhay Kini, director of Life Sciences at Egnyte. “By combining our powerful content collaboration platform with Espero's groundbreaking eProtocol solutions, we will enable clinical trial organizations to achieve greater efficiency, compliance, and insights, setting a new standard for the future of clinical trial management."

The integrated platform leverages both companies' AI technologies to deliver powerful new capabilities, including:

Unified Document Management: The integration will centralize clinical protocols and study documents within Egnyte's secure environment, enhancing collaboration and reducing data silos.

The integration will centralize clinical protocols and study documents within Egnyte's secure environment, enhancing collaboration and reducing data silos. Automated Workflows: Document flows between Espero and Egnyte will ensure version control and a clear audit trail while minimizing manual data entry errors.

Document flows between Espero and Egnyte will ensure version control and a clear audit trail while minimizing manual data entry errors. Compliance and Audit Readiness: Egnyte's GxP-compliant environment will ensure adherence to regulatory standards and maintain comprehensive audit trails for enhanced audit readiness.

Egnyte's GxP-compliant environment will ensure adherence to regulatory standards and maintain comprehensive audit trails for enhanced audit readiness. Collaborative Editing and Review: Multiple stakeholders can work on protocol documents simultaneously, benefiting from real-time co-editing and streamlined review processes.

Multiple stakeholders can work on protocol documents simultaneously, benefiting from real-time co-editing and streamlined review processes. Enhanced Security and Access Control: Robust security features protect sensitive clinical data with granular access controls for managing document permissions.

Robust security features protect sensitive clinical data with granular access controls for managing document permissions. Intelligent Content Management: The integration will utilize Egnyte's AI capabilities to organize and retrieve protocol-related content from Espero, facilitating quick access to relevant information.

“We are equipping life sciences organizations with the tools they need to streamline protocol development and enhance data integrity by integrating automation processes and our AI-driven insights with Egnyte's secure content governance,” said Kimberly Tableman, CEO of Espero. “This partnership is another step in our mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible in clinical innovation.”

The solution includes regulatory documentation and submissions, a GxP-compliant environment meeting 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, real-time collaboration with AI-powered insights, intelligent content classification and security controls, and comprehensive audit trails and compliance monitoring.

The Egnyte-Espero integrated solution is available immediately for life sciences organizations looking to modernize their clinical trial processes. For more information about the partnership and its capabilities, visit Egnyte’s booth (#332) at SCOPE 2025 in Orlando, Fla., from February 3 to 6, or the companies’ websites: https://www.egnyte.com/solutions/life-sciences or www.espero-health.com .

Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

Public Relations Manager, Egnyte

media@egnyte.com

(703) 909-0345

