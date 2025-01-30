DR. MATSUMOTO JOINS MUSC AS ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN ORTHODONTICS AND PERIODONTICS

Dr. Matsumoto Matsumoto Orthodontics and Periodontics

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Matsumoto, renowned orthodontist and periodontist at Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics, has been appointed as an Assistant Professor in the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).Dr. Matsumoto’s title was made official on January 1, 2025, and he will soon begin contributing his extensive expertise to the Division of Applied Craniofacial Sciences, Department of Advanced Specialty Sciences.Dr. Matsumoto’s dual appointment in Orthodontics and Periodontics reflects his commitment to advancing interdisciplinary dental care. In this part-time position, he will provide both didactic and clinical instruction to residents, sharing his knowledge of early intervention in skeletal development, soft tissue management, and modern orthodontic and periodontal techniques. He will travel monthly to MUSC to lead lectures and clinical training sessions.“I am humbled yet elated to share my passion for Orthodontics and Periodontics with the next generation of specialists,” said Dr. Matsumoto. “Teaching has always been a fulfilling part of my career, and I look forward to contributing to the exceptional academic environment at MUSC.”A Legacy of Teaching and InnovationDr. Matsumoto’s teaching appointment at MUSC builds on his experience as a former full-time faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania, where he taught orthodontic and periodontal residents both in the classroom and in clinical settings.His contributions to dental education include publishing articles in leading journals and authoring textbook chapters on topics such as skeletal development, soft tissue grafting, and interdisciplinary treatment approaches.With a reputation for excellence in periodontal plastic surgery, bone grafting, and advanced orthodontic techniques like Surgically Facilitated Orthodontic Therapy (SFOT), Dr. Matsumoto’s expertise aligns with MUSC’s mission to train future leaders in dental medicine.What This Means for PatientsDr. Matsumoto’s appointment further solidifies his practice’s standing as a leading provider of advanced orthodontic and periodontal care. Patients at Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics in Porters Neck, Wilmington, NC, can take pride in knowing their doctor is shaping the future of dental medicine.His teaching role ensures that he stays at the forefront of the latest advancements, bringing cutting-edge techniques and a refined perspective to every patient’s treatment plan.For residents of Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics has loyal patient bases, this announcement reinforces the practice’s strong connection to the Triangle area and its commitment to delivering world-class care.Discover the elevated care and expertise that set Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics apart. Dr. Matsumoto and his team offer comprehensive treatment options tailored to each patient’s needs, ensuring beautiful, healthy, and functional smiles that are meant to last a lifetime.Dr. Matsumoto and his team invite you to the practice at 8115 Market St, Ste 208, for a complimentary consultation.Matsumoto Orthodontics & Periodontics, located at Porters Neck in Wilmington, NC, provides comprehensive, personalized orthodontic and periodontal care led by board-certified and dual-trained specialist Dr. Matsumoto.Combining advanced technology with his expertise in gum health, skeletal alignment, and esthetics, Dr. Matsumoto crafts treatment plans that go beyond straightening teeth to optimize both function and beauty.The practice offers invisible treatments like custom BRIUSbraces and Invisalign, and employs advanced techniques including periodontal considerations and maxillary skeletal expansion, ensuring exceptional results tailored to each patient’s unique needs.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit [ https://matsumotoorthodontics.com/

