Ric and Carla Wren Build Thriving Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Springboro, OH

Teamwork, community involvement, and a passion for quality barbecue fuel their success.

Springboro, OH, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ric and Carla Wren, franchisees of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Springboro, OH, have transformed their location into a vibrant family business and community favorite. Since purchasing the franchise in 2018, the Wrens, along with their son Chris, have turned their restaurant into a thriving operation that reflects their dedication to teamwork, quality food, and strong ties with the community.

“Our business operates like a three-legged stool,” said Ric Wren. “Carla, Chris, and I each bring unique strengths to the table. Carla and I run the operations together, with Carla also overseeing food quality—especially the meats—ensuring everything meets Dickey’s high standards. Chris handles day-to-day management. We rely on each other to keep things running smoothly—it’s truly a team effort.”

The couple’s success didn’t come without challenges. Neither Ric nor Carla had prior restaurant experience when they purchased the franchise after selling their healthcare company and spending a few years in retirement. Their determination, however, helped them overcome the learning curve. Ric took the lead in mastering operations, while Carla focused on ensuring the quality of the smoked meats and building relationships with customers to create a welcoming atmosphere.

“When people walk through our doors, we want them to feel like family,” said Carla Wren. “This isn’t just a business for us—it’s a way to build relationships and serve the community. That connection keeps customers coming back.”

The family’s commitment to service was tested during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite uncertainty, the community rallied behind them, making 2020 their most successful year yet.

“The support we received reminded us why we do what we do,” Carla said. “Our customers showed up for us in ways we’ll never forget.”

Ric and Carla have also made community involvement a cornerstone of their business. They sponsor youth sports teams, support school programs, and participate in local events, deepening their bond with Springboro residents. Their active presence in the community has not only earned loyalty but also helped expand their catering business.

“Ric and Carla’s story is a perfect example of what makes Dickey’s franchisees successful,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Their commitment to quality, their focus on relationships, and their teamwork have turned their Springboro location into a shining star within our system.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Ric and Carla have created more than just a business—they’ve created a gathering place for their community. Their dedication to their customers and their ability to make everyone feel at home is inspiring.”

The Wrens credit Dickey’s corporate team for playing a crucial role in their success. From training resources to marketing tools, corporate support has been an invaluable part of their journey.

“The resources and guidance from corporate have allowed us to focus on what matters most – growing our business and building strong relationships with our customers,” said Carla.

Looking ahead, Ric and Carla plan to focus on optimizing their Springboro location rather than expanding. “Our goal is to make this one location the best it can be,” Ric said. “We’re committed to continuing to serve our customers and community with excellence.”

Ric and Carla Wren exemplify what it means to be dedicated franchisees, turning challenges into opportunities and customers into family. Their story is a testament to the power of teamwork, resilience, and a commitment to making a difference through great barbecue.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Restaurant, Inc. 4695942884 lgarrett@dickeys.com

