Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham To Appear at PrimoHoagies New Orleans for the Big Game Week!

New Orleans’ First Philly Sandwich Shop Welcomes Philadelphia’s Star Athlete

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Graham, Philadelphia’s fan favorite and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, will make an exclusive appearance at PrimoHoagies’ New Orleans location during football’s biggest week. On Tuesday, February 4th, the football champion will make a special appearance at PrimoHoagies New Orleans, where fans can meet the gridiron star, enjoy their favorite hoagie, and soak up the excitement leading up to the championship showdown.

Graham, known for his game-changing plays and unwavering loyalty to Philadelphia, will be at PrimoHoagies New Orleans (8228 Oak St.) on Tuesday, February 4th from 11 AM to 12 PM, signing autographs, taking photos, and meeting fans. To celebrate, PrimoHoagies will offer $9.99 Philly Cheesesteaks and an unbeatable $15 Primo Combo Meal Deal all day.*

For over 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving up the highest-quality Thumann’s meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high on award-winning seeded bread. Whether you're gearing up for the big game or craving a taste of Philadelphia during Big Game Week, PrimoHoagies has you covered.

Don’t miss your chance to meet Brandon Graham and enjoy the ultimate hoagie experience!

For more information, visit primohoagies.com or follow us on social media @PrimoHoagies.

*Autographs available while supplies last. Must be a PrimoPerks member to enjoy the specials. Customers are encouraged to join the complimentary PrimoHoagies Rewards Program at primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high on award-winning seeded bread. The brand received the title of Best Sandwich Shop in America for 2023 and 2024 from USA Today and earned a spot at #307 on the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, highlighting its commitment to excellence. The company’s success is built on its commitment to quality, consistency, and a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

