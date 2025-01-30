Cancer Genetic Testing Market Size to Worth USD 17.98 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global cancer genetic testing market size was valued at USD 6.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 7.47 billion in 2025 to USD 17.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with approximately 70% of cancer deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, increasing the demand for genetic testing. Genetic testing can help predict the likelihood of developing cancer over a person's lifetime, resulting in lower morbidity, less expensive treatment, and a higher chance of survival by looking for particular alterations in proteins, chromosomes, and genes.

Additionally, it can help a person estimate their lifetime risk of acquiring cancer. It accomplishes this by scanning your genes, chromosomes, and proteins for specific modifications or mutations. Genetic testing is available for various types of cancer, including lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, among others. Inherited variations and mutations in the DNA sequence, leading to excessive cell development and tumor/cancer, can be tested via genetic tests. Genetic testing for PALB2 (linked to an increased risk of breast and pancreatic cancer), CHEK2 (breast and colorectal cancers), BRIP1 (ovarian cancer), and RAD51C and RAD51D (breast and colorectal cancers) (ovarian cancer) are a few examples of these tests.

Overall, the rapidly rising prevalence of cancer and increased awareness of preventive diagnosis with personalized medicine among the global population are the major drivers fueling the cancer genetic testing market during the forecast period.

Also, according to Globocan 2020, the number of new cancer cases is expected to reach 19,292,789 in 2020, with almost 9,958,133 cancer-related fatalities. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the recent cancer incidence is expected to reach 30.2 million by 2040 (IARC). Thus, genetic tests aid in determining if cancer runs in families and the risk factors related to the development of tumors in the future in those who have a family history of cancer.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Globally Drives the Global Market

The increasing global burden of cancer is driving the demand for early detection and personalized treatment approaches. Genetic testing helps identify hereditary cancer risks, enabling timely interventions and tailored therapies. This rising awareness of genetic predispositions to cancer fuels market growth.

Advancements in Genomic Technologies

Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) have revolutionized genetic testing, making it faster, more accurate, and cost-effective. These advancements have expanded the accessibility and adoption of cancer genetic testing, encouraging healthcare providers to integrate these tests into routine diagnostics.

Integration of AI and Bioinformatics Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and bioinformatics tools in genetic testing offers opportunities for improved data analysis, predictive modeling, and personalized treatment plans. These technologies enhance the accuracy and utility of test results, driving their adoption in clinical settings.

Segmental Analysis



Based on test type, the global cancer genetic testing market is segmented into cytogenetic testing/chromosome analysis, biochemical testing, molecular testing, DNA sequencing, and others.

There are various sorts of genetic tests on the market right now. By test type, molecular testing is predicted to have the most significant share in 2020. The order of gene sequence is determined through molecular testing, and the most effective method for detecting minor DNA alterations is direct DNA testing. The scope of molecular testing varies from a single gene variant to the bulk of a person’s DNA to find genetic variations. It includes targeted single variant, single gene, gene panel, and whole exome/genome sequencing.

Regional Insights

The global market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market is classified into regional segments for enabling a deeper analysis of the market from a region-specific perspective.

Factors such as the rise in prevalence of cancer, growing support policies by local government and international bodies, and technological advances are likely to drive the global market. Americas held the largest share and accounted as a primary revenue generator in the global market in 2020. It is attributed to the rise in research & development expenditure, growth in cancer incidence, and surge in demand for accurate and effective testing products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing global cancer genetic testing market. Due to the growing geriatric population, increased rates of cancer cases, growing government initiatives, lack of regulatory and cultural inhibitions and presence of market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, and Roche in the region.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). The global market is driven by increased demand for DNA test kits, improving government initiatives and technological advancements and more.

The molecular testing sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable during the forecast period.

The lung cancer sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable by application. The dominance is attributed to growing lung cancer cases and a rise in awareness worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society’s estimates, more than 236,740 new cases of lung cancer (117,910 in men and 118,830 in women) are expected to register in the United States in 2022.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to prominent players and growth in investments & funding. APAC is predicted to register a high growth rate in the forecasted period.

The market is saturated by many key players such as Roche, QIAGEN N.V., MYRIAD GENETICS, INC., Abbott, Bio-Rad, Danaher, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Luminex Corporation, among others.

Competitive Players

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd QIAGEN N.V. Myriad Genetics, Inc. Abbott ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc Danaher PerkinElmer Agilent Technologies, Inc Quest Diagnostics Luminex Corporation

Recent Developments

January 2024- The European Commission approved Roche's Tecentriq SC, making it the first subcutaneous injection of a PD-(L)1 cancer immunotherapy for numerous forms of cancer in the European Union.

The European Commission approved Roche's Tecentriq SC, making it the first subcutaneous injection of a PD-(L)1 cancer immunotherapy for numerous forms of cancer in the European Union. January 2024- QIAGEN Digital Insights introduced a very efficient next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis method for detecting somatic cancer.

QIAGEN Digital Insights introduced a very efficient next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis method for detecting somatic cancer. February 2024- Myriad Genetics acquired Precise Tumor, Precise Liquid, and Laboratory from Intermountain Precision Genomics.

Segmentation

By Type

Cytogenetic Testing/Chromosome Analysis

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing

DNA Sequencing

By Application

Lung Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Uterine Cancer

By End-Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Labs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

