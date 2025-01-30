Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala Redefines Possibilities for Acceptance & Inclusion on April 1st in New York City

The night of culinary excellence will unite top chefs to promote greater opportunity for people on the spectrum and honor the nonprofit’s 20-year commitment to standing alongside the autistic community

New York, NY, USA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the US, is excited to announce the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala on April 1, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This year’s Gala will celebrate Autism Speaks’ two decades of progress in advocating for autism inclusion, research and services that support individuals on the spectrum, as it aims to redefine what’s possible and create a world where total acceptance and opportunities for all are guaranteed.

Guided by the voices and perspectives of the autistic community, Autism Speaks is more committed in its 20th year than ever before to fostering equality across healthcare, education and employment, supported by a strong community and resources for a fulfilling life.



In bringing together top chefs from around the country to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, the highly anticipated Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala will once again serve as a platform to raise awareness for systemic accommodations in these key areas, ensuring that every individual on the autism spectrum has the opportunity to thrive.

“Over the course of 20 years, Autism Speaks has played a critical role in supporting autistic people and their families, from seeking and receiving a diagnosis, to accessing resources that meet a wide range of support needs. Our efforts have helped to shape a more inclusive world for people with autism,” said Keith Wargo, Autism Speaks President and Chief Executive Officer. “But many barriers still exist to ensuring people with autism have access to education and workplace accommodations, as well as services that support their wellbeing and success throughout the lifespan. The Autism Speaks Chef Gala helps us call attention to these disparities and bridge the gaps by fueling programs that promote equity and create invaluable opportunities.”

Event programming that highlights the intersection of autism and the hospitality industry will further emphasize the importance of neurodiversity in the workplace, with only 1 in 5 people with disabilities, including those with autism, employed.

The event will also honor influential advocates and self-advocates who are leading efforts to create a more inclusive world for individuals with autism. Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, a passionate advocate for autism inclusion in the culinary arts, will be joined by world-renowned chefs, including Daniel Boulud (Daniel), Maneet Chauhan (Chauhan Ale & Masala House), Danny Garcia (Time & Tide), Fariyal Abdullahi (Hav & Mar), Gabriel Kreuther (Gabriel Kreuther) and Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli (San Sabino / Don Angie), to prepare a gourmet, four-course meal for attendees, with each dish reflecting distinctly individual creativity and culinary excellence.

“Community has been a grounding force for me in my journey as a chef and a father to a son with autism,” said Gala Culinary Chair Chef Franklin Becker. “Finding community fosters belonging, builds social connections, and creates an essential network for navigating life. It’s my great honor to stand alongside Autism Speaks and tap into my strong community, made up of those in the culinary world, autism advocates and beyond, to establish a greater sense of support, acceptance and inclusion for those on the autism spectrum. Together, we have the power to offer others the opportunity to feel seen, heard, and valued every day.”

Proceeds from the Gala will continue to ensure all people with autism are afforded opportunities to learn, grow and succeed in directly supporting Autism Speaks’ programs in research, advocacy, and services. Tickets for the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala are now available. Exclusive VIP packages, including meet-and-greet opportunities with the chefs, are available for those looking to make a deeper impact. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit AutismSpeaks.org and follow Autism Speaks on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube).

