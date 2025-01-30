Empty Capsule Market Size to Hit USD 5.28 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global empty capsule market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 3.95 billion in 2025 to USD 5.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsules are a preferred dosage form across all the demographic subsets following its ease of handling and swallowing, palatability, and consumer compliance. Increasing innovations in the pharmaceutical industry is further adding fuel to the market growth. For instance, as of 2018, nearly 7,000 medicines under clinical development globally, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). As per U.S. FDA analysis, the number of drugs approved for capsule dosage forms has increased from 53 to 110. Moreover, across phase I to phase III clinical studies, nearly 35,000 participants are using capsules as a preferred dosage form.

Capsules are popular among the manufacturers as it allows flexibility in the formulation. Encapsulation, as a better technology, has been preferred to formulate complex molecules as it allows the filling of granules, powder, liquids, and pellets. A hard gel tin capsule is considered as a flexible dosage form because it simplifies the testing of drug candidates and reduces the concerns of compressibility.

Market Dynamics

Ongoing Trend of Veganism to Drive the Demand for Non-Gelatin Capsules

Global empty capsules market has been segmented by type, application and end user. Non-gelatine capsules segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR till 2026. The key factor attributed to this is an upward trend towards consumption of vegan products. For instance, in the U.K, production of vegan products increased to 600,000 in 2017. Additionally, in response to the growing trend of vegan products, nutrition supplement manufacturers have started manufacturing vegan supplements. Moreover, government of various countries are taking initiatives to replace gelatine with cellulose in the capsule formulations.

Preventive Healthcare to Boost the demand for Nutrition Supplements and Nutraceuticals

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market over the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific market is majorly driven by countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia as a result of rising geriatric population, increasing chronic disease burden, and proliferating pharmaceutical industries in the region. India pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% till 2020. Moreover, Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly investing in developing new pharmaceutical therapies. For instance, in 2017, an Indian pharmaceutical company received 304 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. FDA.

Europe is second leading empty capsules market. Increasing geriatric population is responsible for the market growth. For instance, it is estimated that geriatric population in this region is expected to grow from nearly 17% in 2013 to around 30% by 2050. Moreover, Europe is one of the largest consumers of dietary supplements. According to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, over 30% of adults aged between 19 and 64 years consumes dietary products every day. In addition, under-nutrition and associated complications cost approximately 120 billion Euros to the European health and social care systems. Increasing trend of consuming vegan products in the region is further expected to offer market opportunities for vegetarian capsules.

Key Highlights:

The global empty capsule market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 3.95 billion in 2025 to USD 5.28 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the type, the gelatine capsules segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2022.

Based on application, The antibiotic and antibacterial drugs segment is leading the empty capsule market during forecast period.

Based on the end user, The pharmaceutical industry dominates the market owing to consumers' shifting trend toward capsule dosage forms during forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, North America will have the largest share in the market, advancing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

ACG (India) Bright Pharma Caps Inc. (U.S) CapsCanada (Canada) Lonza (Switzerland) Medi-Caps Ltd. (India) Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan) Roxlor LLC (U.S)

Recent Developments

November 2023- CapsCanada® Corporation received a significant boost in the form of a USD 5 million investment from FedDev Ontario, which will be used to expand operations and meet rising demand for its made-in-Canada hard empty capsules.

CapsCanada® Corporation received a significant boost in the form of a USD 5 million investment from FedDev Ontario, which will be used to expand operations and meet rising demand for its made-in-Canada hard empty capsules. August 2023 - Bright Pharma Caps Inc. created Bright-Poly organic capsules, the world's first certified ones. The capsules are made from USDA-certified organic pullulan and NOP-approved and can be used in vegetarian, kosher, and halal products.

- Bright Pharma Caps Inc. created Bright-Poly organic capsules, the world's first certified ones. The capsules are made from USDA-certified organic pullulan and NOP-approved and can be used in vegetarian, kosher, and halal products. February 2023- Vivion, a global ingredient solutions provider, introduced a new line of empty gelatin, HPMC, and pullulan capsules.

Segmentation

By Type

Gelatine

Non gelatine

By Application

Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs

Vitamins and dietary supplements

Antacid and antiflatulent preparations

Antianemic preparations

Anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs

Cardiac therapy drugs

Cough and cold preparations

Other therapeutic applications

By End user

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

