Leading Laser Medicine Expert Dr. Rox Anderson Joins AVAVA™ Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAVA™, a leader in the aesthetic energy device market, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Rox Anderson, co-founder of AVAVA, to its Board of Directors. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in dermatology and laser medicine, Dr. Anderson’s expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping AVAVA’s future as it continues to revolutionize energy-based technologies for all skin types.





Dr. Anderson is a global authority on laser science and medicine. Renowned for groundbreaking contributions, including selective photothermolysis—the foundation for advanced laser-based solutions for vascular birthmarks, permanent hair removal, acne treatments, tattoo reduction, and fractionated photothermolysis treatments like Fraxel. His work has set the gold standard in dermatology, helping millions of patients worldwide.

In addition to his clinical practice at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Anderson serves as the Lancer Endowed Chair of Dermatology, Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, the world’s leading center for photomedicine research. His accomplishments have earned him numerous international awards, including induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, and have solidified his reputation as one of the most influential figures in the field.

“I am excited to join AVAVA’s Board of Directors and work with a team committed to advancing the next generation of energy-based solutions,” said Dr. Anderson. “AVAVA’s focus on transformative technology aligns perfectly with my lifelong mission to bring breakthrough therapies to all patients and expand what is possible in dermatology.”

AVAVA President and CEO Irina Erenburg, Ph.D., shared her enthusiasm for Dr. Anderson’s appointment: “We are honored to welcome Dr. Rox Anderson to our Board. His visionary leadership and deep understanding of energy-based medicine will be instrumental as we redefine what’s possible in aesthetic technology. Dr. Anderson’s insights will help accelerate our mission to deliver groundbreaking solutions for practitioners and patients alike.”

Dr. Anderson joins AVAVA™ at a pivotal moment as the company broadens its innovative portfolio, anchored by Focal Point Technology™, an advanced approach to energy delivery.

About AVAVA™

AVAVA™ is a trailblazer in energy-based technology, redefining how energy is delivered. Powered by Focal Point Technology™, AVAVA has pioneered a new approach to energy delivery, offering unmatched precision and unlocking new possibilities in medical aesthetics. Dedicated to advancing science, AVAVA builds on a legacy of industry innovation to create technologies that benefit all skin tones and types. Bridging science and care, AVAVA delivers energy with purpose and impact. With fearless vision and boundless energy, AVAVA is shaping the next generation of aesthetic technologies. For more information, visit www.avavaskin.com.

