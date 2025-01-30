Drones Providing Valuable Military Intelligence & Surveillance Solutions as Drone Market Skyrockets with Potential

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The increasing terrorism around the globe is expected to boost the growth of the military drone market going forward. Terrorism refers to an act of violence that would put others in danger while showing a blatant disdain for the harm IT would do. Governments and military organizations often use military drones in counter-terrorism efforts. Drones can provide valuable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to monitor and track terrorist activities. The need for real-time data and actionable intelligence in counter-terrorism operations drives the demand for military drones. A recent report said that the military drones market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The report said that: The Global Military Drones Market Trend: Innovative Products Expand The Military Drone Market. Major companies operating in the military drone market are developing new products such as hybrid unmanned aerial systems to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A hybrid unmanned aerial system (UAS) refers to a type of drone or unmanned aircraft system that combines multiple propulsion systems or energy sources to enable enhanced operational capabilities.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

The Business Research Company continued: “Global Military Drones Market Trend: Rising Popularity Of Drone Swarm Technology In The Military Drone Market. Drone swarm technology is growing in popularity in the military drone market due to its cost efficiency and high firepower. Drone swarms are a large group of small drones that coordinate with each other to perform actions such as a survey of enemy territories, search and rescue, and attacks on hostile objects. Drone swarm technology involves the production of several small, cheap drones rather than one large, expensive drone, therefore offering military drone manufacturers and end-users’ efficiency in terms of cost and time. With the use of advanced swarm technologies, the military and armed forces can effectively carry out lethal drone strikes in multiple places at once.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces Spider Vision Sensors Collaborates with Suntek Global to Apply for First Blue UAS Certification of IQ Nano Drone Sensor for US Defense - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiaries ZenaDrone and Spider Vision Sensors are collaborating with Taiwan-based certified electronics manufacturer and partner, Suntek Global, to apply for the company’s first Blue UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) certified IQ Nano drone sensor for use by US Defense branches.

A drone sensor is a device onboard a drone that collects data, such as cameras for imaging, LiDAR for mapping, or infrared sensors for thermal detection. Military and Defense departments use small autonomous indoor drones like the 10X10 inch IQ Nano for various applications such as inventory management, indoor building reconnaissance, search and rescue, training simulations, and explosives detection.

“We have been working with Suntek on Blue UAS certification for our cameras and sensors since signing a partnership agreement in early December, in conjunction with our Spider Vision Sensors manufacturing subsidiary in Taiwan,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. “Our immediate goal is to utilize Suntek’s expertise having achieved Blue UAS certification, to help us source and manufacture our own compliant components as well as help us with the Blue UAS application process for our components and the IQ Nano drone. If approved, the drone is placed on the Blue UAS Cleared List, allowing military and federal agencies to directly purchase our drones.

“The IQ Nano drone is ideal for indoor operations in scenarios requiring precision, maneuverability, and minimal collateral damage, and can also improve efficiency and costs managing inventories of supplies in the Department of Defense (DoD) warehouse and storage facilities,” concluded Dr. Passley.

The company also intends to file for the less stringent and faster to achieve Green UAS certification for IQ Nano sensor and the drone in the second quarter of 2025. The Green certification is considered a pathway to the Blue certification list, with the main difference being that it is a commercial certification for secure drones led by a drone industry association (AUVSI). The Blue UAS is a military-grade approval for DoD use and has strict country of origin requirements that must not include a set list of Chinese suppliers. The Blue UAS Certification Process for DoD use is managed by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and includes additional security and performance evaluations. Continued… Read this full release for ZENA by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the defense/military industry include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, recently announced that Kratos Unmanned Systems Division successfully executed a multi-week demonstration of its self-driving truck platooning system technology with FPInnovations, a Canadian research and technology organization that assesses, adapts and delivers solutions to Canada’s forest industry’s total value chain.

The Kratos developed self-driving system “kit”, which enables vehicles to be capable of autonomous driving, was deployed for evaluation in forestry operations in northern Québec, Canada. Deployment of this technology is intended to mitigate driver shortages, improve safety protocols, boost rural economic vitality, and contribute to the development of a regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles. The automated platooning technology performed exceptionally well in the challenging forestry environment and hauled both unloaded and loaded timber trailers. The Kratos system demonstrated precision navigation in automated platooning mode along complex off-pavement roadways with degraded access to GPS, steep grades, severe visibility-limiting dust, sub-freezing temperatures, rain, and under variable day/night/twilight lighting conditions.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, recently announced the successful launch of a pilot program utilizing its DropAir - Precision Airdrop System in a high-risk operational zone. The program, conducted in collaboration with a leading drone company, demonstrates the system’s ability to deliver critical blood transfusions rapidly and safely, significantly reducing the time needed to save lives in emergency situations.

The pilot program involves a military-operated drone, equipped with ParaZero’s DropAir System, capable of delivering numerous blood transfusions in a matter of minutes. This breakthrough in aerial logistics showcases the system’s ability to cut down critical response times, ensuring that life-saving medical supplies are able to reach those in need with speed and precision.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) recently reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $18.6 billion, compared to $18.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $527 million, or $2.22 per share, including $1.7 billion ($1.3 billion, or $5.45 per share, after-tax) of losses for classified programs, compared to $1.9 billion, or $7.58 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cash from operations was $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, after a pension contribution of $990 million, compared to $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $441 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, after a pension contribution of $990 million, compared to $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 results included 13 weeks, compared to 14 weeks for fourth quarter 2023, which had an unfavorable impact on sales volume across the company.

Net sales in 2024 were $71.0 billion, compared to $67.6 billion in 2023. Net earnings in 2024 were $5.3 billion, or $22.31 per share, including $2.0 billion ($1.5 billion, or $6.16 per share, after-tax) of losses for classified programs, compared to $6.9 billion, or $27.55 per share, in 2023. Cash from operations was $7.0 billion in 2024, after a pension contribution of $990 million, compared to $7.9 billion in 2023. Free cash flow was $5.3 billion in 2024, after a pension contribution of $990 million, compared to $6.2 billion in 2023.

"2024 was another successful and productive year for Lockheed Martin. Our 5% sales growth and record year-end backlog of $176 billion demonstrate the enduring global demand for our advanced defense technology and systems," said Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin's Chairman, President and CEO. "In the year, we invested over $3 billion in advancing our nation's security through research and development and capital investment to support our customers' missions, drive innovation and transform our operations with the latest digital and manufacturing technologies. Our strong and consistent performance also enabled us to again return greater than 100% of free cash flow to our shareholders in 2024."

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was recently awarded a follow-on contract with a potential for up to $904 million over five years to continue development of the U.S. Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability, a system that integrates sensors across surface, land, and air platforms to enable Integrated Fire Controls. RTX has been the sole provider of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) since 1985. The new sole source contract follows an existing five-year Design Agent contract.

The CEC is a critical network for the U.S. Navy that connects multiple platforms and associated sensors together and provides composite tracking to combat and weapons systems. Collins will add new capabilities to the system including increased interoperability, expanded weapon and sensor coordination and integration of new data sources.

