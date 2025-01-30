Alpha Liquid Terminal partners with Mentibus to allow AI agents to access over 10,000 data points for real-time market insights

Miami, FL, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance), a leading provider of AI-powered financial tools for digital asset trading, has announced a strategic partnership with Mentibus (formerly Edgein), a platform renowned for its expansive off-chain and on-chain datasets.

This collaboration aims to elevate engagement in digital asset trading by integrating Mentibus’ intricate datasets into the Alpha Liquid Terminal ecosystem.

The partnership will enable Alpha Liquid Terminal’s AI agents and users to leverage comprehensive and real-time market insights, spanning both blockchain-driven and traditional data sources. By enhancing the data training pipeline for AI tools, this integration will empower institutions with more accurate analytics, robust research capabilities, and optimized trading strategies.





Image: ALTx-CLT ChromeOS

Enabling Next-Generation Digital Asset Trading

The collaboration between Alpha Liquid Terminal and Mentibus brings a new standard of intelligence and accessibility to digital asset trading. With Mentibus' curated datasets, including key metrics such as wallet activities, developer contributions, and social media sentiment, Alpha Liquid Terminal’s platform will deliver unmatched data precision to institutional traders. This integration will foster informed decision-making, providing users with deeper market visibility and enabling efficient trade execution.

“Our partnership with Mentibus underscores our commitment to equipping traders with the tools they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape,” said Enzo Villani, CEO and Founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal. “By combining Alpha Liquid Terminal’s cutting-edge AI modular capabilities with Mentibus’ vast data sets, we’re creating an all-in trading platform designed to meet the demands of the modern financial ecosystem.”

Empowering Institutions with Enhanced Data Capabilities

Institutions seeking to enter the digital asset market have often faced challenges stemming from fragmented and incomplete datasets. This collaboration addresses these issues by seamlessly integrating Mentibus’ data intelligence into Alpha Liquid Terminal’s modular framework. The result is a cohesive and customizable platform that ensures traders have the insights they need to navigate market complexities.

“With our shared vision for driving innovation in digital finance, this partnership with Alpha Liquid Terminal will redefine how data and AI can empower market participants,” said Redg Snodgrass, CEO and Founder of Mentibus. “By merging our datasets with their AI agent tools, we are unlocking new possibilities for institutional engagement in decentralized finance.”

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) is a leading platform providing advanced financial analytics, asset tracking, and liquidity solutions for users engaged in digital asset management. The platform offers innovative tools leveraging AI and agentic technologies designed to enhance transparency, optimize trading strategies, and support risk management in the fast-evolving digital finance space. Watch our video here.

About Mentibus

Mentibus is a premier platform providing curated datasets for the Web3 ecosystem, including off-chain and on-chain intelligence. With a focus on delivering real-time insights, Mentibus equips market participants—including investors, developers, and event organizers—with tools to access and share actionable market knowledge. Learn more at mentibus.xyz.

Contact Information:

Alpha Liquid Terminal:

www.youtube.com/@ALTx.Finance

investors@altx.finance

https://altx.finance

Mentibus

https://x.com/mentibus_xyz

https://mentibus.xyz

