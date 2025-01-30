Big Data Analytics Market Skyrockets to $638.66 Billion by 2028 Dominated by Tech Amazon Web Services, FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) and IBM Corporation | The Insight Partners

The adoption of big data analytics software by several companies to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making solutions and provide a competitive advantage by analyzing and acting on information on time is driving the global big data analytics market forward. Further, the market's growth is aided by a surge in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among small and medium businesses.

US & Canada, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners The global big data analytics market is observing significant growth. The market was valued at $271.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $638.66 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during 2022-2028.

"Big Data Analytics Market Size and Forecast (2022 - 2028), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: by Component (Software and Services), Analytics Tool (Dashboard and Data Visualization, Data Mining and Warehousing, Self-Service Tool, Reporting, and Others), Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Workforce Analytics, and Others), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Semiconductor, Battery Manufacturing, Electronics, and Others), and Geography".





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Big Data Analytics Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029289/





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The rising demand for better insights for corporate planning and emerging trends, including social media analytics, is expected to provide significant prospects for market players during the forecast period. These factors are projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the big data analytics market.









Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics in Supply Chain Management: Firms like IT firms etc can access, store, and process huge amounts of data due to advances in information technologies. Organizations analyze data sets and generate significant insights to apply to their operations, thereby demonstrating the importance of big data in several industries. Due to the broad adoption of digital technology, big data analytics (BDA) has emerged as a vital business competency for firms seeking to extract value from an ever-increasing volume of data to achieve a competitive advantage. BDA in logistics and supply chain management (LSCM) has gotten tremendous attention because of its complexity and the important role of LSCM in improving overall business performance. LSCM experienced significant challenges, such as delayed shipments, rising fuel costs, inconsistent suppliers, and ever-increasing customer expectations, resulting in inefficiency and wastage in supply chains. Thus, increasing the adoption of big data analytics in supply chain management are driving the big data analytics market growth.





For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/big-data-analytics-market





Growing Edge Computing Trend to Boost Analytics Tool Demand: The adoption of the Internet Of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) algorithms are increasing the number of linked IoT devices. Edge computing is gaining popularity with the rising demand for connected devices. Edge computing refers to a framework in which processors are positioned closer to the data source or destination than the cloud. Data saved close to the source or destination saves time and reduces the burden on servers and networks when uploaded to the cloud or on-premise. Edge computing is ideal for industrial IoT because it allows for real-time data processing and faster reaction times. As a result, the ongoing trend toward edge computing to increase database quantity is expected to fuel future market opportunities for big data analytics market players.

Geographical Insights: In 2021, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Stay Updated on The Latest Big Data Analytics Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029289/





Market Segmentation

Based on component, the global big data analytics market is classified into software and services. In 2021, the software segment dominated the global big data analytics market.

Based on analytics tool, the global big data analytics market is classified into dashboard and data visualization, data mining and warehousing, self-service tools, reporting, and others. In 2021, the dashboard and data visualization segment dominated the global big data analytics market, according to the market research study.

Based on application, the big data analytics market is classified into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, workforce analytics, and others. In 2021, the customer analytics segment dominated the global big data analytics market.

The Big Data Analytics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029289/





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Big Data Analytics Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Amazon Web Services

FICO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Teradata

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029289/





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Big Data Analytics market include Amazon Web Services, FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Trending Topics: Big Data And Business Analytics, Data Analytics, Big Data

Global Headlines on Big Data Analytics

"Amazon Web Services Inc. has announced the public availability of Amazon HealthLake, letting enterprises input, store, query, and analyse health data at scale."

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced enhancements to its HPE Ezmeral software portfolio, including new technologies and collaborations aimed at assisting enterprises in unifying data access from the edge to the cloud to power their digital transformation ambitions."

"Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform, unveiled a new analytic integration component for Dataiku, the "everyday AI" platform."

“Oracle Big Data Service (BDS), Oracle's fully managed Hadoop service, has received a substantial update from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The updated BDS version takes advantage of Oracle's Apache Hadoop Distribution (ODH)”.





"Don't Delay, Purchase Today! – Free 10% Customization, Free Post-Sale Assistance, PDF Deliverable]" - Purchase Premium Copy of Global Big Data Analytics Market Size and Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029289/





Conclusion

The rising digital solutions are exponentially growing data across several industries such as education, BFSI, retail, agriculture, healthcare, IT, and telecommunications globally. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized precision farming, risk management, and pest control in the agricultural sector. Big data analytics are used in the agriculture industry to examine large amounts of structured and unstructured data sets such as natural trends, advanced supply tracks, optimal crops, and risk assessment collected through sensors, smart machinery, GPS-equipped tractors, and soil sensors. As a result of technological advancements in industries, smart applications, and social media platforms, the industrial revolution is predicted to create huge databases. Thus, the growing database across these industries is driving the growth of the big data analytics market

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Report Titles:

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Insurance Big Data Analytics Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/big-data-analytics-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.