Newsweek Teams Up with The Trust Project to Strengthen Media Transparency

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, announced today it has joined The Trust Project , a global initiative promoting trustworthy journalism. Newsweek joins nearly 300 news organizations worldwide working to affirm and amplify journalism’s commitment to accuracy, inclusion and fairness.

Newsweek has implemented all 8 of The Trust Project’s Trust Indicators across its digital platform, giving readers insights into the credibility of the news. These indicators include best practices, journalistic expertise, labels, references, methods, locally sourced, diverse voices and actionable feedback. The Trust Project’s Trust Mark logo will now feature on Newsweek’s website, which details its standards and best practices.

“Newsweek has made substantial, meaningful changes to deepen its commitment to integrity,” said Sally Lehrman, the Trust Project’s Chief Executive. “We are proud to welcome Newsweek into our global network, which strengthens the value of news by ensuring people have information they know they can rely on.”

“Newsweek remains committed to delivering unbiased journalism in an era where trust in media is more critical than ever. Newsweek's dedication to initiatives such as the Trust Project ensures that we maintain a clear and trusted voice,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor in Chief. “Trust is at the core of what we do, and we are proud to uphold this standard as we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing media landscape.”

About the Trust Project:

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations that affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators® , a collaborative, journalism-generated and proven standard that helps both regular people and technology easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Policies and standards are shaped through user research and enforced independently from the project's funding sources. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.