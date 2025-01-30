Blink Owns and Operates 76 DC Fast Chargers at Royal Farms Locations in Mid-Atlantic Region

Blink-owned DC fast chargers are now operational at 23 Royal Farms locations throughout Maryland and Delaware, providing EV charging services for customers.

Bowie, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has now deployed 76 EV charging ports at 23 Royal Farms store locations, with additional locations to follow, to total more than 100 EV charging ports. The Baltimore-based convenience retail chain now offers its guests Blink’s state-of-the-art DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) at locations throughout Maryland and Delaware.

The chargers, which are owned, operated and maintained by Blink, were funded in part through the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Electric Corridors Grants Program and Delaware’s DNREC Division of Air Quality.

“We’re proud to be working with the team at Royal Farms to expand beyond the original charging footprint established in 2024,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink’s President and CEO-Elect. “Offering over 100 DC Fast Chargers at Royal Farms stores in the region is an exciting step towards bringing convenience and high speed charging to EV drivers in Maryland and Delaware. This also aligns well with Blink’s strategy of growing our recurring services business.”

“It’s exciting to be able to offer Royal Farms customers yet another form of convenience and support, while also supporting the adoption of sustainable transportation in general,” said Tom Ruszin, Fuel and Environment Leader for Royal Farms. “The addition of these Blink chargers has significantly expanded the charging capabilities to much of our network and Royal Farms looks forward to working with Blink as we continue to respond to customer needs throughout the mid-Atlantic region.”

In addition to the new Blink chargers, Royal Farms stores are fitted with convenience store goods and a full kitchen for customized fresh orders including the chain’s fresh, World-Famous chicken to take on the go or eat on-site while customers charge up.

