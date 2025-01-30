Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.99 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $4.23 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased by 5% to $18.4 million from $17.5 million in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, earnings per diluted share rose to $6.34 from $6.02, an increase of 5% from 2023.

“Truxton grew earnings again in 2024, despite the headwinds of mostly one-time expenses related to our technology and physical office upgrades,” said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. “Net Interest Income grew 7% and Wealth revenue increased 17% year-over-year, and we believe we are positioned well for 2025. Truxton continues to succeed as we drive successful outcomes for our clients through our dedication to service and sophisticated, sage advice.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income was $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was $173 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of securities, Wealth revenue constituted 90% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 95% for the third quarter of 2024 and to 94% for fourth quarter of 2023. Other non-interest income was elevated due to a large non-recurring payment from an SBIC fund in which we are invested.

Non-interest expense was $230 thousand lower in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third, driven largely by the timing of certain expense accruals and a refund of some costs related to our bank technology upgrade recognized in the third quarter.

Loans increased 1% to $670 million at quarter end compared to $665 million at September 30, 2024, and were up 2% compared to $658 million at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased by 3% from $889 million at September 30, 2024, to $866 million at December 31, 2024, and were 11% higher in comparison to $782 million at December 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $11 thousand of non-performing assets at December 31, 2024. Truxton had $4 thousand in charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024, $9 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $8 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.79%, an increase of 10 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 1 basis point from the 2.78% recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.08% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, and 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end December 31, 2024, compared to $6.4 million at September 30, 2024, and $6.3 million at December 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were each 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at each period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $483 thousand, $409 thousand, and $412 thousand, respectively.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.63% at December 31, 2024, compared to 10.46% at September 30, 2024, and 10.53% at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $34.42, $33.30, and $30.31 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.72 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 62,382 shares of its common stock for $4.2 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.97 per share.



About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) December 31,

2024* September 30,

2024* December 31,

2023* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,225 $ 5,499 $ 4,272 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 25,698 24,678 3,417 Federal funds sold 4,054 4,816 1,537 Cash and cash equivalents 33,977 34,993 9,226 Time deposits in other financial institutions 245 245 490 Securities available for sale 258,322 295,905 259,926 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 669,962 664,630 657,811 Allowance for credit losses (6,433 ) (6,358 ) (6,304 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 20 27 29 Net loans 663,549 658,299 651,536 Bank owned life insurance 16,722 16,602 10,808 Restricted equity securities 2,272 2,261 1,858 Premises and equipment, net 3,293 3,328 189 Accrued interest receivable 4,567 4,954 4,388 Deferred tax asset, net 5,257 4,649 6,010 Other assets 15,577 14,017 10,839 Total assets $ 1,003,781 $ 1,035,253 $ 955,270 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 126,016 $ 116,149 $ 123,918 Interest bearing $ 740,406 $ 772,612 $ 658,061 Total deposits 866,422 888,761 781,979 Federal funds purchased - - - Swap counterparty cash collateral 4,230 1,890 4,060 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,250 13,250 4,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances - 10,000 53,800 Subordinated debt 14,426 14,401 14,327 Other liabilities 11,747 11,405 8,922 Total liabilities 905,075 939,707 867,588 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 286 $ 285 $ 289 Additional paid-in capital 28,945 28,729 31,457 Retained earnings 61,316 62,548 51,679 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,252 ) (9,434 ) (13,279 ) Net Income $ 18,411 $ 13,418 $ 17,536 Total shareholders' equity 98,706 95,546 87,682 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,003,781 $ 1,035,253 $ 955,270 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date December 31,

2024* September 30,

2024* December 31,

2023* December 31,

2024* December 31,

2023* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 5,242 $ 5,267 $ 4,435 $ 20,597 $ 17,657 Service charges on deposit accounts 85 92 111 360 461 Securities gains (losses), net (122 ) 0 (445 ) (335 ) (386 ) Bank owned life insurance income 124 90 56 333 216 Other 391 98 115 1,164 524 Total non-interest income 5,720 5,547 4,272 22,119 18,472 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,354 $ 10,654 $ 10,495 $ 41,721 $ 37,804 Taxable securities 3,039 3,361 2,554 11,932 9,350 Tax-exempt securities 217 222 210 834 876 Interest bearing deposits 348 488 198 1,475 695 Federal funds sold 75 113 41 288 101 Total interest income 14,033 14,838 13,498 56,250 48,826 Interest expense Deposits 6,798 7,667 6,048 27,854 20,881 Short-term borrowings 90 260 685 1,294 2,154 Long-term borrowings 85 51 23 164 490 Subordinated debentures 188 188 187 752 771 Total interest expense 7,161 8,166 6,943 30,064 24,296 Net interest income 6,872 6,672 6,555 26,186 24,530 Provision for credit losses 145 105 215 217 296 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,727 6,567 6,340 25,969 24,234 Total revenue, net 12,447 12,114 10,612 48,088 42,706 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,635 4,044 3,563 16,652 14,810 Occupancy 326 315 272 1,578 1,185 Furniture and equipment 107 115 24 300 76 Data processing 282 625 389 1,763 1,703 Wealth management processing fees 195 221 166 838 729 Advertising and public relations 96 27 109 206 248 Professional services 247 609 285 1,337 941 FDIC insurance assessments 33 80 225 423 460 Other 291 406 322 2,024 901 Total non interest expense 6,212 6,442 5,355 25,121 21,053 Income before income taxes 6,235 5,672 5,257 22,967 21,653 Income tax expense 1,242 1,102 1,028 4,556 4,117 Net income $ 4,993 $ 4,570 $ 4,229 $ 18,411 $ 17,536 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.74 $ 1.58 $ 1.46 $ 6.35 $ 6.04 Diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.57 $ 1.46 $ 6.34 $ 6.02 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) December 31,

2024* September 30,

2024* December 31,

2023* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share Basic $1.74 $1.58 $1.46 Diluted $1.74 $1.57 $1.46 Book value per common share $34.42 $33.30 $30.31 Tangible book value per common share $34.42 $33.30 $30.31 Basic weighted average common shares 2,787,805 2,819,035 2,821,846 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,792,363 2,823,728 2,828,274 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,867,850 2,869,015 2,893,064 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.83% 9.23% 9.18% Average Loans $667,957 $652,624 $653,804 Average earning assets (1) $998,861 $1,006,370 $956,793 Average total assets $1,025,415 $1,029,802 $960,852 Average shareholders' equity $97,026 $94,225 $81,759 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $11 $11 $0 Total nonperforming loans $11 $11 $0 Total nonperforming assets $11 $11 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $4 $9 ($8) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.63% 10.46% 10.53% Common equity tier 1 15.19% 15.17% 14.58% Total risk-based capital 16.15% 16.11% 15.53% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 48.45% 52.72% 47.07% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.94% 1.77% 1.75% Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 20.47% 19.29% 20.52% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 20.47% 19.29% 20.52% Net interest margin 2.79% 2.69% 2.78% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2024* September 30, 2024* December 31, 2023* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $667,957 6.08 $10,215 $652,624 6.41 $10,520 $653,804 6.18 $10,183 Loan fees $0 0.09 $146 $0 0.08 $134 $0 0.19 $312 Loans with fees 667,957 6.17 $10,361 652,624 6.49 $10,654 $653,804 6.37 $10,495 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 Federal funds sold $6,232 4.71 $75 $8,367 5.28 $113 $2,985 5.41 $41 Deposits with banks $28,570 4.85 $348 $35,784 5.43 $488 $14,240 5.51 $198 Investment securities - taxable $260,605 4.66 $3,039 $273,488 4.92 $3,361 $248,778 4.11 $2,554 Investment securities - tax-exempt $35,497 3.65 $217 $36,107 3.67 $222 $36,986 3.39 $210 Total Earning Assets $998,861 5.64 $14,040 $1,006,370 5.92 $14,838 $956,793 5.65 $13,498 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (6,359) (6,224) (6,123) Cash and due from banks $5,985 $6,529 $5,402 Premises and equipment $3,305 $3,370 $119 Accrued interest receivable $3,721 $3,746 $3,575 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $36,453 $34,150 $30,404 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (16,551) (18,139) (29,318) Total Assets $1,025,415 $1,029,802 $960,852 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $329,625 3.26 $2,703 $333,177 3.60 $3,018 $345,966 3.42 $2,984 Savings and money market $200,257 2.83 $1,427 $195,751 3.60 $1,773 $138,244 2.95 $1,027 Time deposits - retail $13,170 3.39 $112 $13,505 3.40 $115 $16,343 3.18 $131 Time deposits - wholesale $228,144 4.46 $2,556 $226,673 4.85 $2,761 $165,756 4.56 $1,906 Total interest bearing deposits $771,196 3.51 $6,798 $769,106 3.97 $7,667 $666,309 3.6 $6,048 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $9,554 3.48 $85 $5,728 3.50 $51 $4,500 1.98 $23 Subordinated debt $14,520 5.08 $188 $14,656 4.53 $188 $14,422 5.08 $187 Other borrowings $12,369 4.04 $90 $24,011 4.22 $259 $60,859 4.39 $685 Total borrowed funds $36,443 3.90 $363 $44,395 4.40 $499 $79,781 4.39 $895 Total interest bearing liabilities $807,639 3.52 $7,161 $813,501 3.99 $8,166 $746,090 3.69 $6,943 Net interest rate spread 2.12 $6,879 1.93 $6,672 1.96 $6,555 Non-interest bearing deposits $115,593 $118,216 $126,534 Other liabilities $5,157 $3,860 $6,469 Shareholder's equity $97,026 $94,225 $81,759 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $1,025,415 $1,029,802 $960,852 Cost of funds 3.08 3.48 3.15 Net interest margin 2.79 2.69 2.78 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024* December 31, 2023* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $658,226 6.28 $41,328 $635,059 5.85 $37,150 Loan fees $0 0.08 $504 $0 0.10 $654 Loans with fees $658,226 6.36 $41,832 $635,059 5.95 $37,804 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 Federal funds sold $5,592 5.08 $289 $1,907 5.21 $101 Deposits with banks $27,967 5.27 $1,475 $13,711 5.07 $695 Investment securities - taxable $259,313 4.6 $11,931 $247,483 3.78 $9,350 Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,867 3.57 $834 $38,410 3.40 $876 Total Earning Assets $985,965 5.76 $56,361 $936,570 5.26 $48,826 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (6,299) (6,087) Cash and due from banks $6,161 5,960 Premises and equipment $2,662 $154 Accrued interest receivable $3,730 $3,271 Other real estate $0 $0 Other assets $33,513 $29,175 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (19,553) (26,891) Total Assets $1,006,179 $942,152 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $333,322 3.5 $11,681 $351,956 3.20 $11,247 Savings and Money Market $183,557 3.33 $6,121 $134,518 2.50 $3,368 Time deposits - Retail $14,275 3.41 $486 $17,168 2.53 $435 Time Deposits - Wholesale $207,457 4.61 $9,566 $143,922 4.05 $5,832 Total interest bearing deposits $738,611 3.77 $27,854 $647,564 3.22 $20,882 Federal home Loan Bank advances $5,476 2.95 $164 $12,355 3.91 $490 Subordinated debt $14,565 5.08 $752 $14,831 5.12 $771 Other borrowings $31,032 4.41 $1,294 $47,985 4.42 $2,153 Total borrowed funds $51,073 4.26 $2,210 $75,171 4.48 $3,414 Total interest bearing liabilities $789,685 3.80 $30,064 $722,735 3.36 $24,296 Net interest rate spread 1.95 $26,297 1.90 $24,530 Non-interest bearing deposits $119,150 $135,909 Other liabilities $4,424 $4,810 Shareholder's equity $92,920 $78,619 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $1,006,179 $942,073 Cost of funds 3.30 2.82 Net interest margin 2.71 2.67 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

