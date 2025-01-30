Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.99 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $4.23 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased by 5% to $18.4 million from $17.5 million in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, earnings per diluted share rose to $6.34 from $6.02, an increase of 5% from 2023.

“Truxton grew earnings again in 2024, despite the headwinds of mostly one-time expenses related to our technology and physical office upgrades,” said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. “Net Interest Income grew 7% and Wealth revenue increased 17% year-over-year, and we believe we are positioned well for 2025. Truxton continues to succeed as we drive successful outcomes for our clients through our dedication to service and sophisticated, sage advice.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was $173 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of securities, Wealth revenue constituted 90% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 95% for the third quarter of 2024 and to 94% for fourth quarter of 2023. Other non-interest income was elevated due to a large non-recurring payment from an SBIC fund in which we are invested.
  • Non-interest expense was $230 thousand lower in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third, driven largely by the timing of certain expense accruals and a refund of some costs related to our bank technology upgrade recognized in the third quarter.
  • Loans increased 1% to $670 million at quarter end compared to $665 million at September 30, 2024, and were up 2% compared to $658 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased by 3% from $889 million at September 30, 2024, to $866 million at December 31, 2024, and were 11% higher in comparison to $782 million at December 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $11 thousand of non-performing assets at December 31, 2024. Truxton had $4 thousand in charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024, $9 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $8 thousand of recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.79%, an increase of 10 basis points from the 2.69% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 1 basis point from the 2.78% recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.08% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, and 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end December 31, 2024, compared to $6.4 million at September 30, 2024, and $6.3 million at December 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were each 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at each period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $483 thousand, $409 thousand, and $412 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.63% at December 31, 2024, compared to 10.46% at September 30, 2024, and 10.53% at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $34.42, $33.30, and $30.31 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.72 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 62,382 shares of its common stock for $4.2 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.97 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations   Media Relations
Austin Branstetter   Swan Burrus
615-250-0783   615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com   swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31,
2024*		 September 30,
2024*		 December 31,
2023*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,225   $ 5,499   $ 4,272  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   25,698     24,678     3,417  
Federal funds sold   4,054     4,816     1,537  
Cash and cash equivalents   33,977     34,993     9,226  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   245     245     490  
Securities available for sale   258,322     295,905     259,926  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   669,962     664,630     657,811  
Allowance for credit losses   (6,433 )   (6,358 )   (6,304 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   20     27     29  
Net loans   663,549     658,299     651,536  
       
Bank owned life insurance   16,722     16,602     10,808  
Restricted equity securities   2,272     2,261     1,858  
Premises and equipment, net   3,293     3,328     189  
Accrued interest receivable   4,567     4,954     4,388  
Deferred tax asset, net   5,257     4,649     6,010  
Other assets   15,577     14,017     10,839  
       
Total assets $ 1,003,781   $ 1,035,253   $ 955,270  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 126,016   $ 116,149   $ 123,918  
Interest bearing $ 740,406   $ 772,612   $ 658,061  
Total deposits   866,422     888,761     781,979  
       
Federal funds purchased   -     -     -  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   4,230     1,890     4,060  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,250     13,250     4,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   -     10,000     53,800  
Subordinated debt   14,426     14,401     14,327  
Other liabilities   11,747     11,405     8,922  
Total liabilities   905,075     939,707     867,588  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 286   $ 285   $ 289  
Additional paid-in capital   28,945     28,729     31,457  
Retained earnings   61,316     62,548     51,679  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,252 )   (9,434 )   (13,279 )
Net Income $ 18,411   $ 13,418   $ 17,536  
Total shareholders' equity   98,706     95,546     87,682  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,003,781   $ 1,035,253   $ 955,270  
       
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  December 31,
2024*		   September 30,
2024*		   December 31,
2023*		   December 31,
2024*		   December 31,
2023*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 5,242     $ 5,267   $ 4,435     $ 20,597     $ 17,657  
Service charges on deposit accounts   85       92     111       360       461  
Securities gains (losses), net   (122 )     0     (445 )     (335 )     (386 )
Bank owned life insurance income   124       90     56       333       216  
Other   391       98     115       1,164       524  
Total non-interest income   5,720         5,547     4,272         22,119         18,472  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 10,354     $ 10,654   $ 10,495     $ 41,721     $ 37,804  
Taxable securities   3,039       3,361     2,554       11,932       9,350  
Tax-exempt securities   217       222     210       834       876  
Interest bearing deposits   348       488     198       1,475       695  
Federal funds sold   75       113     41       288       101  
Total interest income   14,033         14,838     13,498         56,250         48,826  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   6,798       7,667     6,048       27,854       20,881  
Short-term borrowings   90       260     685       1,294       2,154  
Long-term borrowings   85       51     23       164       490  
Subordinated debentures   188       188     187       752       771  
Total interest expense   7,161         8,166     6,943         30,064         24,296  
                   
Net interest income   6,872         6,672     6,555         26,186         24,530  
                   
Provision for credit losses   145       105     215       217       296  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,727         6,567     6,340         25,969         24,234  
                   
Total revenue, net   12,447         12,114     10,612         48,088         42,706  
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   4,635       4,044     3,563       16,652       14,810  
Occupancy   326       315     272       1,578       1,185  
Furniture and equipment   107       115     24       300       76  
Data processing   282       625     389       1,763       1,703  
Wealth management processing fees   195       221     166       838       729  
Advertising and public relations   96       27     109       206       248  
Professional services   247       609     285       1,337       941  
FDIC insurance assessments   33       80     225       423       460  
Other   291       406     322       2,024       901  
Total non interest expense   6,212         6,442     5,355         25,121         21,053  
                   
Income before income taxes   6,235         5,672     5,257         22,967         21,653  
                   
Income tax expense   1,242       1,102     1,028       4,556       4,117  
                   
Net income $ 4,993       $ 4,570     $ 4,229       $ 18,411       $ 17,536  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.74     $ 1.58   $ 1.46     $ 6.35     $ 6.04  
Diluted $ 1.74     $ 1.57   $ 1.46     $ 6.34     $ 6.02  
         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.        
         


Truxton Corporation  
Selected Quarterly Financial data  
At Or For The Three Months Ended  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
         
  December 31,
2024*		 September 30,
2024*		 December 31,
2023*		  
         
Per Common Share Data        
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share        
Basic $1.74   $1.58   $1.46    
Diluted $1.74   $1.57   $1.46    
Book value per common share $34.42   $33.30   $30.31    
Tangible book value per common share $34.42   $33.30   $30.31    
Basic weighted average common shares 2,787,805   2,819,035   2,821,846    
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,792,363   2,823,728   2,828,274    
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,867,850   2,869,015   2,893,064    
         
         
Selected Balance Sheet Data        
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.83%   9.23%   9.18%    
Average Loans $667,957   $652,624   $653,804    
Average earning assets (1) $998,861   $1,006,370   $956,793    
Average total assets $1,025,415   $1,029,802   $960,852    
Average shareholders' equity $97,026   $94,225   $81,759    
         
         
Selected Asset Quality Measures        
Nonaccrual loans $0   $0   $0    
90+ days past due still accruing $11   $11   $0    
Total nonperforming loans $11   $11   $0    
Total nonperforming assets $11   $11   $0    
Net charge offs (recoveries) $4   $9   ($8)    
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%    
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%    
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.96%   0.96%   0.96%    
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00%   0.00%   0.00%    
         
         
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)        
Tier 1 leverage 10.63%   10.46%   10.53%    
Common equity tier 1 15.19%   15.17%   14.58%    
Total risk-based capital 16.15%   16.11%   15.53%    
         
Selected Performance Ratios        
Efficiency ratio 48.45%   52.72%   47.07%    
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.94%   1.77%   1.75%    
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 20.47%   19.29%   20.52%    
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 20.47%   19.29%   20.52%    
Net interest margin 2.79%   2.69%   2.78%    
         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.  
         


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                               
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2024*   September 30, 2024*   December 31, 2023*  
                               
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                               
Earning Assets                              
Loans $667,957   6.08   $10,215   $652,624   6.41   $10,520   $653,804   6.18   $10,183  
Loan fees $0   0.09   $146   $0   0.08   $134   $0   0.19   $312  
Loans with fees   667,957   6.17   $10,361     652,624   6.49   $10,654   $653,804   6.37   $10,495  
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00   $0   $0   0.00   $0   $0   0.00   $0  
Federal funds sold $6,232   4.71   $75   $8,367   5.28   $113   $2,985   5.41   $41  
Deposits with banks $28,570   4.85   $348   $35,784   5.43   $488   $14,240   5.51   $198  
Investment securities - taxable $260,605   4.66   $3,039   $273,488   4.92   $3,361   $248,778   4.11   $2,554  
Investment securities - tax-exempt $35,497   3.65   $217   $36,107   3.67   $222   $36,986   3.39   $210  
Total Earning Assets $998,861   5.64   $14,040   $1,006,370   5.92   $14,838   $956,793   5.65   $13,498  
Non interest earning assets                              
Allowance for loan losses   (6,359)             (6,224)             (6,123)          
Cash and due from banks $5,985           $6,529           $5,402          
Premises and equipment $3,305           $3,370           $119          
Accrued interest receivable $3,721           $3,746           $3,575          
Other real estate $0           $0           $0          
Other assets $36,453           $34,150           $30,404          
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (16,551)             (18,139)             (29,318)          
Total Assets $1,025,415           $1,029,802           $960,852          
Interest bearing liabilities                              
Interest bearing demand $329,625   3.26   $2,703   $333,177   3.60   $3,018   $345,966   3.42   $2,984  
Savings and money market $200,257   2.83   $1,427   $195,751   3.60   $1,773   $138,244   2.95   $1,027  
Time deposits - retail $13,170   3.39   $112   $13,505   3.40   $115   $16,343   3.18   $131  
Time deposits - wholesale $228,144   4.46   $2,556   $226,673   4.85   $2,761   $165,756   4.56   $1,906  
Total interest bearing deposits $771,196   3.51   $6,798   $769,106   3.97   $7,667   $666,309   3.6   $6,048  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $9,554   3.48   $85   $5,728   3.50   $51   $4,500   1.98   $23  
Subordinated debt $14,520   5.08   $188   $14,656   4.53   $188   $14,422   5.08   $187  
Other borrowings $12,369   4.04   $90   $24,011   4.22   $259   $60,859   4.39   $685  
Total borrowed funds $36,443   3.90   $363   $44,395   4.40   $499   $79,781   4.39   $895  
Total interest bearing liabilities $807,639   3.52   $7,161   $813,501   3.99   $8,166   $746,090   3.69   $6,943  
Net interest rate spread   2.12   $6,879     1.93   $6,672     1.96   $6,555  
Non-interest bearing deposits $115,593           $118,216           $126,534          
Other liabilities $5,157           $3,860           $6,469          
Shareholder's equity $97,026           $94,225           $81,759          
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $1,025,415           $1,029,802           $960,852          
Cost of funds   3.08         3.48         3.15      
Net interest margin   2.79         2.69         2.78      
                               
           
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.          
                               
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Twelve Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended    
  December 31, 2024*     December 31, 2023*    
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		    
                         
Earning Assets                        
Loans $658,226   6.28   $41,328     $635,059   5.85   $37,150    
Loan fees $0   0.08   $504     $0   0.10   $654    
Loans with fees $658,226   6.36   $41,832     $635,059   5.95   $37,804    
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00   $0     $0   0.00   $0    
Federal funds sold $5,592   5.08   $289     $1,907   5.21   $101    
Deposits with banks $27,967   5.27   $1,475     $13,711   5.07   $695    
Investment securities - taxable $259,313   4.6   $11,931     $247,483   3.78   $9,350    
Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,867   3.57   $834     $38,410   3.40   $876    
Total Earning Assets $985,965   5.76   $56,361     $936,570   5.26   $48,826    
Non interest earning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses   (6,299)               (6,087)            
Cash and due from banks $6,161               5,960            
Premises and equipment $2,662             $154            
Accrued interest receivable $3,730             $3,271            
Other real estate $0             $0            
Other assets $33,513             $29,175            
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (19,553)               (26,891)            
Total Assets $1,006,179             $942,152            
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand $333,322   3.5   $11,681     $351,956   3.20   $11,247    
Savings and Money Market $183,557   3.33   $6,121     $134,518   2.50   $3,368    
Time deposits - Retail $14,275   3.41   $486     $17,168   2.53   $435    
Time Deposits - Wholesale $207,457   4.61   $9,566     $143,922   4.05   $5,832    
Total interest bearing deposits $738,611   3.77   $27,854     $647,564   3.22   $20,882    
Federal home Loan Bank advances $5,476   2.95   $164     $12,355   3.91   $490    
Subordinated debt $14,565   5.08   $752     $14,831   5.12   $771    
Other borrowings $31,032   4.41   $1,294     $47,985   4.42   $2,153    
Total borrowed funds $51,073   4.26   $2,210     $75,171   4.48   $3,414    
Total interest bearing liabilities $789,685   3.80   $30,064     $722,735   3.36   $24,296    
Net interest rate spread   1.95   $26,297       1.90   $24,530    
Non-interest bearing deposits $119,150             $135,909            
Other liabilities $4,424             $4,810            
Shareholder's equity $92,920             $78,619            
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $1,006,179             $942,073            
Cost of funds   3.30           2.82        
Net interest margin   2.71           2.67        
                         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.          
 
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
 

