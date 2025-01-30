Capital Power to release fourth quarter 2024 results and 2024 Integrated Annual Report on February 26

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its 2024 fourth quarter results and 2024 Integrated Annual Report (IAR) before the markets open on February 26, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Capital Power’s IAR will include our year-end financial information, environmental, social and governance reporting, a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board index, and disclosures in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvu8g99s/

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvu8g99s/ Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.

Details will be sent directly to analysts. An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.



Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 10 GW of power generation at 30 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building clean power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact :

Media Relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

kperron@capitalpower.com



Investor Relations:

Roy Arthur

(403) 736-3315

investor@capitalpower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

