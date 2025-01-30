Mosquito repellent market Size to Surpass USD 8.11 billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global mosquito repellent market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 5.33 billion in 2025 to USD 8.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosquito repellent is a chemical molecule that, when applied to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces, stops mosquitoes from landing or crawling on them. This material prevents mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and zika virus by avoiding mosquito bites and blood consumption. It normally consists of a mosquito-repelling active ingredient and a second chemical that dilutes the active ingredient and promotes its release when required. Two chemical groups for mosquito repellents exist, i.e., synthetic chemicals and natural components. DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide), picaridin, and permethrin are components of synthetic mosquito repellent. Further, natural compounds such as plant-derived oils, such as lemon eucalyptus and citronella oil, are also used as a mosquito repellent.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rising Incidences of Mosquito-Borne Diseases and Global Temperature Drives the Global Market

Zika virus, yellow fever, dengue, west nile virus, and malaria are transmitted by mosquitoes, responsible for many deaths globally. As a result of the unanticipated development of the Zika virus in 43 countries, the demand for insect repellents has suddenly increased. According to the WHO, an infection that begins with a mosquito bite causes around 2 million deaths annually. Hence, the rise in diseases carried by mosquitoes is a significant factor propelling the market for mosquito repellent. In addition, the earth's average temperature has increased over the past many years and will continue to rise due to rising greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere. Temperatures in the upper 90s are optimal for mosquito reproduction and activity. In some regions, it also provides a humid and moist climate, which promotes these mosquitos' expansion. Hence, a rise in global temperature would directly impact the mosquito population's growth, resulting in a greater penetration of mosquito-repelling substances.

Marketing and Positioning Strategies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The key market participants have consistently committed to implementing effective marketing strategies to promote sales of various insect repellents. Businesses are routinely active in creating public awareness through various awareness programs, including distributing free samples. A few companies, including Godrej, primarily targeted mothers to raise sales of the "Good Knight" brand through advertising and to generate dread of their children acquiring a mosquito-borne sickness. This has led to increased sales of several mosquito-bite prevention products worldwide. The consequences of these inventive marketing strategies would fuel future demand for insect repellents and generate enormous growth prospects for the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global mosquito repellent market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. China's mosquito repellent market dominated the Asia-Pacific repellent market, and this dominance is expected to persist during the projected period. In addition, China and India are the most significant developing nations in Asia-Pacific. They have sanitary issues, leading to the proliferation of mosquitoes and increased demand for mosquito repellents. Nonetheless, new items with unique designs have emerged; for instance, an anti-mosquito repellent wristband that is waterproof and effective in repelling mosquitoes is one of the revolutionary products. The product is offered in many colors and brands. In addition, LG Technology introduced a mosquito-repellent television in India last year. Once triggered, the product's Ultra Sonic gadget drives away mosquitoes. Further, increasing government and health authority awareness of the need to eliminate mosquito-borne diseases also adds to the market expansion in this region.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Ease of use and the presence of natural components give additional prospects for expanding the European market. Climate change in Europe has generated appropriate breeding circumstances for mosquitoes and flies, raising the danger of airborne infections and creating the potential for market expansion. Further, the warm environment and yearly increase in tourists have made France prone to diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. Its comparatively expansive territory relative to other nations in the region also adds to the gain in market share. The development of the French economy stimulates the need for mosquito-repellent candles, with citronella being the most popular option. In addition, the advantages of these candles over other repellents, including liquids, coils, and ointments, have become their distinctive selling features, allowing them to carve out a place in the market. Candles do not produce toxic smoke or soil due to the combustion of coils.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global mosquito repellent market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 5.33 billion in 2025 to USD 8.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on type, the global mosquito repellent market is divided into coil, spray, cream and oil, vaporizer, mat, and others. The spray segment is the highest contributor to the market and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global mosquito repellent market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent stores, online, and others. The independent store segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global mosquito repellent market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

C. Johnson and Son Inc. Dabur International Ltd Sawyer Products, Inc. Coghlans Ltd. Spectrum Brands Holdings Himalaya Herbals Godrej Consumer Products Limited Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. introduced a no-gas, affordable liquid mosquito repellent gadget. These products, marketed as Goodknight Mini Liquid and HIT No-Gas Spray, provide low-income consumers with safe and smoke-free mosquito protection.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. introduced a no-gas, affordable liquid mosquito repellent gadget. These products, marketed as Goodknight Mini Liquid and HIT No-Gas Spray, provide low-income consumers with safe and smoke-free mosquito protection. In September 2022, HiCare, India's premier Pest Solutions company, introduced AutoMos, the country's only automatic mosquito repellent dispenser.

Segmentation

By Type

Coil

Spray

Cream and Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Stores

Online

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mosquito-repellent-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.