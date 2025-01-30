La Rosa Holdings Corp. Appoints Commercial Real Estate Veteran JM Padron to Lead National Expansion of Commercial Real Estate Division

Celebration, FL, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Jose Miguel “JM” Padron, to lead the national expansion of La Rosa’s commercial real estate division.

Mr. Padron is a seasoned real estate executive with over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage, investment strategies, and financial feasibility analysis. He has played a key role in structuring CMBS loans, insurance-backed financing, and development projects across South Florida, Spain, and Latin America. He has held leadership positions at RE/MAX Commercial Mexico, JM Partners Holding Corporation, and multiple RE/MAX franchises in South Florida, driving expansion and market growth. His expertise includes structural assessments, business management, and franchise consulting, having designed certification programs for RE/MAX Mexico and Century 21 Mexico. Previously, Padron served as President of CONATEL, shaping telecommunications regulations and securing Venezuela’s seat on the ITU Council. A recognized industry speaker, he has presented at ICON Mexico City, FIRPTA and 1031 Exchange seminars, and CCPP, certifying over 2,500 agents. Padron is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) in the US and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) in the UK. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Lamar University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Metropolitan University.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome JM Padron to La Rosa as we accelerate the growth of our commercial real estate division nationwide. JM’s extensive expertise in commercial real estate brokerage, investment structuring, and market expansion makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His proven track record of driving growth, developing high-performing franchise models, and implementing strategic initiatives aligns perfectly with our vision for 2025. We expect that not only will JM be critical in expanding our commercial real estate team, but he will also play a key role in training our residential agents in commercial real estate through his commercial training program. By equipping our agents with the knowledge and tools to succeed in the commercial sector, we are creating new opportunities for our network and further strengthening La Rosa’s presence in the industry. We believe that his leadership will be instrumental in expanding our national footprint and delivering unparalleled value to our agents, investors, and clients.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 26 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 6 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and 3 affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company has a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

