Dotz Nano to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 6th

SYDNEY, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, OTC: DTZZF/DTZNY, “Dotz” or “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, today announced that Sharon Malka, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 6th, 2025.

DATE: February 6th

TIME: 10:30 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4gkzOdq

Available for 1x1 meetings: Monday, February 10th, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

Recent Company Highlights

Received the first commercial order for the Company’s proprietary in-product tagging solution, DotzShield, from a leading provider of energy solutions to the Oil & Gas industries worldwide;

Dotz’s newly developed modified sorbent demonstrates high adsorption capacity and low energy usage for Direct Air Capture (DAC);

Successful lab-scale pilot demonstration of DotzEarth CO 2 capture technology, showing the sorbents’ high adsorption capacity, selectivity, and robustness;

Signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Bar-Ilan University to pilot an innovative electrochemical DAC technology;

U.S. institutional shareholder invests a further A$2.0 million to support the development of the DotzEarth carbon capture technology.



About Dotz Nano Limited

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ, OTC: DTZZF/DTZNY) is a technology company developing innovative climate and industrial nano-technologies. The Company’s primary focus is centered on ground-breaking carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) management technologies, leading towards a carbon-neutral future. The Company’s proprietary carbon-based solid sorbents offer an efficient and sustainable approach to facilitate industrial deep decarbonization.

To learn more about Dotz, please visit the website via the following link www.dotz.tech

