Jupiter Neurosciences Partners with Zina Biopharmaceuticals to Advance Phase 2a Parkinson’s Trial

Jupiter, Florida, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Zina Biopharmaceuticals, LLC ("Zina") to support all aspects of Jupiter’s upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zina will provide comprehensive services related to the execution of the exploratory Phase 2a trial evaluating JOTROL™, Jupiter’s patented resveratrol-based therapeutic platform. The primary objective of the trial will be to evaluate the safety and tolerability of JOTROL in patients with Parkinson’s, with secondary and exploratory endpoints to assess pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of the drug.

JOTROL’s innovative micellar formulation overcomes the historical limitations of resveratrol by achieving significantly enhanced bioavailability while minimizing gastrointestinal side effects. Preclinical studies have demonstrated JOTROL’s potential in mitigating key biomarkers associated with neurodegeneration, supporting its potential application in Parkinson’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

“This partnership with Zina marks a significant milestone for Jupiter as we advance JOTROL into Phase 2 clinical development for Parkinson’s,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “Zina’s extensive expertise in trial execution, as well as regulatory, clinical and scientific strategy, will be instrumental in accelerating our development timeline and positioning us for future pivotal studies.”

Under the agreement, Zina will assist with clinical trial protocol design, including pharmacokinetics and biomarkers, regulatory strategy, and trial site selection to facilitate a smooth trial execution and future clinical progression.

Parkinson’s disease affects over 10 million people worldwide, with no disease-modifying treatments currently available. The global Parkinson’s therapeutics market is projected to exceed $14 billion by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for novel interventions. Jupiter Neurosciences remains committed to leveraging JOTROL’s unique pharmacological advantages to address this significant unmet medical need.

Jupiter is actively exploring additional strategic partnerships to expand JOTROL’s application across other neuroinflammatory and metabolic disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and longevity medicine.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company’s platform product, JOTROL™, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company’s pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com .

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022.

About Zina Biopharmaceuticals, LLC

Zina Biopharmaceuticals is a specialized consulting company providing end-to-end trial design and execution solutions as well as regulatory, scientific and medical advice for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

