Dave Cantin Group Signs PGA Tour Professional Quade Cummins as Its First Athlete Ambassador

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading advisor to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced its partnership with PGA Tour professional Quade Cummins, marking the company’s first venture into athlete sponsorship. Cummins, born into the automotive industry as the son of a dealership family, embodies the drive, preparation and determination that DCG champions in its mission to serve its retail automotive clients.





Quade is a native of Weatherford, Oklahoma, and the son of Chad and Stacy Cummins, owners of the Cummins Auto Group, a trio of domestic automotive dealerships in Oklahoma. Growing up, Quade spent his early years splitting time between the dealership and the golf course, but quickly realized he had a future in the sport his grandfather taught him. Quade attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was the first four-time All American in the program’s history.

“Quade’s background makes him a perfect fit for Dave Cantin Group’s first athlete ambassador,” said Dave Cantin, President and CEO of Dave Cantin Group. “Quade’s journey from his family’s dealership to the PGA Tour reflects the same commitment and vision that we bring to our clients in the automotive industry. His story resonates deeply with us, and we are honored to support him on his journey as a Tour professional.”

Quade transitions this year from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour after finishing with enough points in 2024 to earn his Tour card. That achievement is a testament to his tenacity and determined pursuit of excellence, a quality mirrored in DCG’s approach to its M&A advisory services.

“Being part of the DCG team is an incredible opportunity,” Cummins said. “The automotive industry has been a big part of my life, and it’s exciting to partner with a company that understands where I came from and shares my values. I’m looking forward to representing DCG on and off the course as I continue my PGA Tour journey.”

“The entire automotive industry should be rooting for Quade and we’re just happy to help raise awareness of who he is, and how special his story is,” DCG Chief Business and Strategy Officer Brian Gordon said. “He is one of us and should feel his whole extended automotive family behind him on every shot.”

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive mergers and acquisitions advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually, DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long-term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ , anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/141f7b76-fb6a-4a10-bd7e-65c61fc77d53

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a49777-1b1a-44ac-9734-ae8529cfc450

