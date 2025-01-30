Premium Game Shows Go Free: Fawesome Launches First-Ever Original Competition Series, ‘Southern Food Truck Wars’ and ‘Fawesome Family Game Show’

Future Today’s Streaming Platform Partners with Digital Media Studios in Association with Global Content to Deliver Premium Entertainment at No Cost

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today, a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, today announced the launch of two Fawesome Originals competition series to the streaming channel, "Southern Food Truck Wars" and "Fawesome Family Game Show." These shows mark Fawesome's first venture into competition series, delivering high-stakes culinary battles and family-friendly game show challenges to viewers at no cost.

"Game shows have a magical way of bringing families together, and these original competition series represent an exciting leap forward for Fawesome,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. “When parents and kids gather around to cheer on their favorite contestants, they create unforgettable moments together. With 'Southern Food Truck Wars' and ‘Fawesome Family Game Show' we're revolutionizing family entertainment by delivering premium content that's completely free."

"Southern Food Truck Wars" is a six-episode series that takes place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where food trucks compete for the title of Southern Food Truck Champion. Hosted by TV celebrity chef Jay Ducote, the competition features chefs battling over their signature dishes to impress the judges on three key criteria: presentation, taste and execution. The panel of judges includes Ducote, along with Joshua K. Carpenter, Tameeka Stewart and Darrell Freeman, each bringing unique culinary expertise.

"Food trucks are where culinary innovation happens,” Ducote said. “Chefs who own and run their own businesses battle it out with local flare. I'm excited to host Southern Food Truck Wars to get a first-hand look at the cuisine the best food trucks in the south are putting out. This show is a perfect place for me to serve as a culinary ambassador, mentor and spokesperson for our food culture and the community that is embodied in the rich flavors of the food truck!"

Each 22-minute episode keeps viewers engaged as the chefs face off, leading to a grand finale where two final competing trucks go head-to-head across six intense rounds. The winning truck receives $1,000, a $5,000 advertising package and the coveted champion title. With high stakes and a celebration of Southern flavors, the show offers a thrilling ride for food lovers.

“Fawesome Family Game Show” is a lively quiz show hosted by LaTangela Fay, where two teams compete in fast-paced, reimagined classic games. Each episode features games with fun twists, including:

"Etch It Out" - a Pictionary inspired drawing game where players draw clues for their teammates to guess words or phrases

"Word Scramble" - based on Boggle or Scrabble, players rearrange letters to form works or solve jumbled word puzzles

"Chain Reaction" - a word-linking challenge where teams build a chain of words or phrases logically connecting to the next)

"Word Feud" - a Family Feud-style guessing game covering a variety of engaging and unexpected categories

Contestants battle it out, putting their creativity, teamwork, and quick thinking to the test as they compete for exciting rewards. The winner of each episode walks away with a $1,000 cash prize.

Created by Aaron L. Williams of Digital Media Studios and Joshua K. Carpenter of Global Content, the show is directed by Aaron L. Williams and produced by Williams and Joshua K. Carpenter, with Vikrant Mathur and Alok Ranjan as executive producers. The series, now available to stream on-demand, offers six action-packed episodes bringing family-friendly competition and entertainment to viewers of all ages.

"These shows represent a fresh take on beloved competition formats,” Williams said. “With 'Southern Food Truck Wars,' we're celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the South through the lens of modern food truck culture, while 'Fawesome Family Game Show' brings a dynamic, new energy to classic games that families already love. Bringing these two shows to life has been a rewarding journey, and there is no better home for them than Fawesome."

"Our data shows that families are shifting dramatically to streaming, these original series create the perfect environment for advertisers to connect with engaged family audiences,” added Mathur. “We're offering advertisers a unique opportunity to reach the primary purchasing decision-makers in brand-safe and premium environments that prove to drive results."

Advertisers can leverage these series through multiple touchpoints, from sponsored challenges and themed episodes to seamless product integrations within the competition environments. Both shows create natural opportunities for brand involvement - whether it's featuring cooking equipment and ingredients in “Southern Food Truck Wars” or incorporating products into game challenges on “Fawesome Family Game Show.” The competition format drives sustained viewer attention throughout each episode, as audiences become invested in contestants' journeys and actively predict outcomes from home.

This announcement comes on the heels of Fawesome’s first foray into original programming with releases of original films, Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street and The Peanut Man late last year.

To watch Southern Food Truck Wars and Fawesome Family Game Show, visit www.fawesome.tv.

What Else is on Fawesome?

Dive into a vast library of free movies, from powerful dramas like "Wind River" and "The Reader" to acclaimed films like "The Pianist" and "Midnight in Paris." Stream all these hits and more in English and Spanish, with no subscription or registration required—available anywhere, anytime.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ran in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors, and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today at https://futuretodayinc.com

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 173,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio, and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at https://fawesome.tv

