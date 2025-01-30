New White Ribbon campaign ‘My Friend, Max Hate' addresses the radicalization of boys and young men online and its contribution to gender-based violence

With growing manosphere concerns advocacy initiative aims to expose misogynistic online figures and their role in fuelling gender-based violence

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, White Ribbon launches its newest campaign, My Friend, Max Hate , featuring a public services announcement (PSA) that follows the journey of a young, isolated boy who becomes influenced by a misogynistic online puppet, ‘Max Hate’. The PSA reveals how online figures in the manosphere – a network of online communities promoting hateful, misogynistic rhetoric – groom young men and boys, fuelling attitudes that contribute to gender-based violence.





“It’s alarming to see the growing impact of the manosphere and how they are conditioning vulnerable populations such as teens, particularly young men,” says Humberto Carolo, White Ribbon Chief Executive Officer. “These misogynistic online groups have existed for years, but their influence has grown under controversial figures, driving an increase in gender-based violence. With the My Friend, Max Hate campaign, our goal is to expose the damaging influence of misogynistic figures and raise awareness, particularly among young men who are often drawn into these toxic online communities.”

The spot launches January 30 emphasizing the critical need to address harmful ideologies early on. Amid growing online polarization and hate speech, this campaign aims to educate, promote respect, and tackle the dangerous ideologies that drive gender-based violence today. Launching two weeks before Safer Internet Day (February 11), the campaign underscores the importance of online safety and protecting youth through clear content boundaries.

White Ribbon is creating an online resource hub that educates individuals on how to recognize harmful online groups and provides support for young men and boys seeking to escape. Additionally, the campaign will launch a TikTok account, @max_hate_ , featuring the PSA ‘My Friend, Max Hate’ puppet to expose how these figures gain influence and spread hate in a space that reaches those most influenced, young men.

“Young men are a vulnerable population and easily susceptible to hateful messages they are exposed to online, and I have seen it first hand,” says Aiden, a White Ribbon Youth Advocate. “That’s why campaigns like this are important. Harmful ideologies contribute to gender-based violence, and it’s critical to address these dangers before they spread and affect others.”

The My Friend, Max Hate campaign represents the next phase in White Ribbon's mission to address the systemic and societal issues that contribute to gender-based violence worldwide. By educating men and boys on the true scope of this issue, the campaign empowers them to challenge harmful behaviours, become allies, and create lasting change to end gender-based violence.

To learn more, visit MyFriendMaxHate.ca or contact mediainquiries@white-ribbon.ca to book an interview.

To access the video PSA and high-res photography, please visit: here.

About White Ribbon:

Now in its 34th year, White Ribbon is the world's largest movement of men and boys working to end gender-based violence and discrimination by promoting gender equity, healthy relationships, allyship and new visions of masculinities. It was founded in 1991, in response to the murder of 14 women engineering students at Polytechnique Montréal in 1989. Since then, and among its many calls to action, White Ribbon asks men and boys to wear white ribbons as a pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cdb9e9e-a024-47d6-9d54-2eaecfba03a6

