Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory and Juve Stabia Management Present Strategic Plan for Club and Multi-Club Ownership Initiative to Sponsors, Investors and Team

Dublin, Ireland, and Milan, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera,” “Brera Holdings” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, is pleased to announce that its Executive Chairman, Daniel McClory, presented the Company’s comprehensive strategic vision for the development and the continued expansion of Brera’s MCO model alongside the management team of SS Juve Stabia Srl (“Juve Stabia” or the “Club”), the storied Serie B football club for which Brera has agreed to become majority owner.

Following the successful second closing of Brera Holdings' acquisition of a 34.62% stake in Juve Stabia, announced earlier this month, McClory outlined the Company’s long-term plan to enhance the Club’s operational performance, competitive positioning, and commercial success. This strategic vision leverages Brera’s unique MCO approach, which focuses on building synergies between multiple clubs in the portfolio to create an integrated, sustainable business model.

“We are excited to engage with Juve Stabia’s management to map out a clear plan for growth, both on the field and through optimized operational structures,” said McClory. “Juve Stabia’s deep-rooted history and potential for continued future success are fully aligned with our broader vision of scaling Brera’s multi-club ownership platform. By incorporating our MCO model, we aim to create a continuously financeable, sustainable and globally competitive presence in football, driving value not only for Juve Stabia but also for our stakeholders worldwide.”

McClory was also in attendance for Juve Stabia’s impressive 2-1 victory over Carrarese this past weekend, further underscoring Brera’s active involvement in the Club’s ongoing journey and its ambition to support Juve Stabia’s competitive aspirations. Currently, Juve Stabia sits fifth in the Serie B standings with 33 points, showing consistent form as they continue to build momentum for the second half of the season.

The presentation to Juve Stabia sponsors, players, press, investors and supporters highlighted Brera’s commitment to improving Club management, player development, fan engagement, and broader business operations. Key initiatives include enhancing facilities, implementing advanced data analytics, and expanding commercial opportunities through Brera’s network of clubs.

“This expanded stake in Juve Stabia solidifies our position in Italy and strengthens our platform for future growth,” McClory continued. “We look forward to supporting Juve Stabia as it continues to develop as a competitive force in Italian football.”

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024 Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of January 10, 2025, Brera holds a 34.62% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying fifth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

