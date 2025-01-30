Pertussis Market on Track for Explosive Growth by 2032, Reveals DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Pertussis Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Pertussis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pertussis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pertussis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Pertussis Market Report:

• The Pertussis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• To determine vaccination coverage for each dose of the DTP vaccine, the WHO/UNICEF Joint Reporting Form on Immunization (JRF), along with country-specific organizations and research studies, were used for the 7MM.

• Pertussis vaccination coverage in the US was approximately 19 million in 2022, with the highest coverage in the 18 and older age group (around 5 million).

• Among the 7MM, vaccination coverage for children is reported to be high; however, booster vaccination compliance among adults is lower.

• According to DelveInsight’s estimate, the total Pertussis vaccinated population in the 7MM was approximately 34 million in 2022, with a projected increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

• The total Pertussis Treatment Market Size in the 7MM was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022, with the US as the major contributor, followed by Germany.

• The Pertussis Market is expected to strengthen as awareness of the disease increases and more effective interventions are developed.

• With high DTP vaccination rates in the 7MM among infants and children, along with pertussis re-emergence in the post-vaccination period and an increasing trend in yearly incidence cases in some countries, demand for DTP vaccinations, particularly new and improved vaccines, is high.

• There is significant competitive pressure in Europe and the United States due to the use of many vaccines. PEDIARIX and PENTACEL, two well-known vaccines in the US, continue to perform well.

• In January 2025, ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC announced that, following a December 2024 Type C meeting with the US FDA, it had signed a Letter of Intent with hVIVO plc to conduct a pivotal Phase 3 human challenge trial for BPZE1, an advanced next-generation intranasal pertussis vaccine.

• Emerging drugs include BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, SIIPL Tdap, and others.

• Key companies in the Pertussis market include Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others.

• The Pertussis market is expected to expand with increased vaccination awareness, new vaccines, and ongoing efforts to combat the re-emergence of pertussis in both children and adults.

Pertussis Overview

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by Bordetella pertussis, leading to severe coughing fits, breathing difficulties, and complications, especially in infants. Despite widespread vaccination efforts with DTaP and Tdap vaccines, pertussis remains a global concern due to waning immunity and periodic outbreaks. Advancements in diagnostics, vaccine development, and public health awareness continue to play a crucial role in controlling its spread.

Pertussis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pertussis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pertussis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Pertussis Vaccination coverage

Pertussis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pertussis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the uptake of drugs in the Pertussis market, patient uptake by therapies, and the sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pertussis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pertussis Therapies and Key Companies

• BPZE1: ILiAD Biotechnologies

• BK1310/MT-2355: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

• SIIPL Tdap: Serum Institute/Bilthoven/ Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (VPM)

Pertussis Market Strengths

• Widespread immunization initiatives and government-backed vaccination programs have significantly reduced disease incidence and continue to drive market growth.

• Improved diagnostic tools enable early and accurate detection, leading to better disease management and higher treatment adoption rates.

Pertussis Market Opportunities

• Increasing awareness about pertussis resurgence and the growing emphasis on booster doses in adolescents and adults present a major opportunity for vaccine manufacturers.

• The development of next-generation pertussis vaccines with longer-lasting immunity and improved efficacy could further expand market potential.

Scope of the Pertussis Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Pertussis Companies: Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others.

• Key Pertussis Therapies: BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, SIIPL Tdap, and others.

• Pertussis Therapeutic Assessment: Pertussis current marketed and Pertussis emerging therapies

• Pertussis Market Dynamics: Pertussis market drivers and Pertussis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Pertussis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement

