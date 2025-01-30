Security Room Control Market forecasted to surpass US$17.07 billion by 2030 at a 10.40% CAGR

Security Room Control Market

The Security Room Control Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% between US$10.414 billion in 2025 to US$17.072 billion in 2030.

The advancement of surveillance systems and the introduction of the latest technologies, like AI, is expected to boost the capability and efficacy of security room control.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global security room control market is projected at US$10.414 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$17.072 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.40%.According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the security room control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$17.072 billion in 2030.Security room control or SCRs is a form of security site hub, which receives information continuously, from various channels of security channels, like security staff and cameras. The security room control offers a key application in enhancing the security of any site, and it also helps in improving the management of access to the site. The SCRs consist of multiple essential components, which commonly include alarm systems, cameras, staff, and sensors. The increasing demand for security solutions in the governmental ecosystem is among the key factors propelling the growth of the global security room control market during the forecasted timeline. In the governmental ecosystem, the solution helps in reducing the cases of thefts and crimes across the city and helps improve the security of the citizens.Similarly, the increasing technological advancement and investment in the sector are also expected to boost market growth. The advancement of surveillance systems and the introduction of the latest technologies, like AI, is expected to further boost the capability and efficacy of security room control. Various global leaders in the market introduced key technology integration in control room security systems. For instance, in November 2024, Motorola Solutions, Inc., a global leader in security solutions, announced the acquisition of 3tc Software, a leading provider of control room software solutions, designed for fire and rescue services and police applications.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-security-room-control-market The security room control market, under the product segment, is divided into hardware, software, and services. Under the product segment of the security room control market, the software category is expected to propel at a greater rate. The software solution for the security room control helps streamline the system. The software solutions help in centralizing various key security components and help in offering enhanced security, safety, and comfort of the system.The application segment of the security room control market is categorized into industrial safety , public safety, defense, broadcast, and others. The industrial safety category in the application segment of the security room control market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the expected timeline. In the industrial segment, the security room control solutions help in enhancing the security of industrial infrastructure and also improve the safety of the employees. In the industrial setting, the security room control also helps in reducing thefts and accidents.The security room control market, under the industry vertical segment, is divided into oil & gas, healthcare , transport, mining, manufacturing, power, and others. In the industrial vertical segment of the security room control market, the oil and gas category is expected to attain a greater market share. In the oil and gas segment, the SRCs help in reducing accidents and improve the safety of the employees.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the security room control market. The increasing technological advancement is among the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Similarly, the rising investment in the governmental segment is also expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. In the governmental sector, security room control solutions help in enhancing the security of various key governmental infrastructures and cities. The governmental investment in safety and security solutions witnessed major growth in the region, especially in countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global security room control market that have been covered are Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure, ABB, SPF Specialized Furniture, Barco, Codan, Motorola Solutions, Christie Digital Systems U.S.A, INC., and Eizo Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the security room control market as follows:• By Producto Hardwareo Softwareo Services• By Applicationo Industrial Safetyo Public Safetyo Defenseo Broadcasto Others• By Industry Verticalo Oil and Gaso Healthcareo Transporto Miningo Manufacturingo Powero Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo South Africao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure• ABB• SPF Specialized Furniture• Barco• Codan• Motorola Solutions• Christie Digital Systems U.S.A, INC.• Eizo Inc.*Not an exhaustive listKey Benefits of this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major and emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Video Surveillance Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-video-surveillance-market • Electronic Security Systems Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electronic-security-systems-market • Security Cameras Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/security-cameras-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 