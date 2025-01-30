Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market : 5.6% CAGR a $14.9 Billion Market by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market ," The global automotive torque actuator motor market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.In 2021, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the automotive torque actuator motor market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with growing customer inclination toward advancements of the fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the market. The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive torque actuator motor market are increase in vehicle production in developing countries, and increase in demand for engine performance and fuel efficiency. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the production and sales of vehicles, which is expected to boost the automotive torque actuator motor industry size In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the production and sales of vehicles, which is expected to boost the automotive torque actuator motor industry size The automotive torque actuator motor market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, vehicle type, type, and region. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By application, it is categorized into turbocharger, electronic throttle control (ETC), exhaust gas circulation (EGR), and others. By vehicle type, it is classified into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By type, it is fragmented into electrical, pneumatic, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns and ban import–export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021. This led to sudden decline in availability of important raw materials for vehicle components. As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely, which, in turn, negatively impacted the market for automotive torque actuator motor market in 2020.The sales of automotive torque actuator motor are inextricably linked to global automotive manufacturing and sales operations. The pandemic has had a negative impact on automotive torque actuator motor suppliers due to the decreased sales and manufacturing of vehicles. Severe measures and restrictions across the world were slowly eased as COVID-19 cases started declining worldwide. The production of vehicles was stunted globally, owing to the pandemic yet the automotive manufacturers focused on development of new products and announced strategic expansion and collaboration across the industry.These factors were responsible for fluctuation in sales of automotive torque actuator motor across the world. The progressive reduction in severe restrictions measures is anticipated to promote growth in sales of the automotive torque actuator motor market and aid to bounce back the demand for automotive torque actuator motor. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By application, the electronic throttle control (ETC)segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor marketBy vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor marketBy type, the electrical component segment is projected to lead the global automotive torque actuator motor marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key players that operate in this automotive torque actuator motor market are Bray International, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Electrocraft, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HIWIN Technologies Corp., Igarashi Motors India Limited, Johnson Electric, Mabuchi Motor Co., ltd., Mitsuba Corporation, NSK, Rheinmetall, Siko-Global, Sonceboz, and Val-Matic Valve & Mfg. Corporation. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

