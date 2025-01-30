Bernardo Ferreira Joins VITAS® Healthcare as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAS Healthcare announces the addition of Bernardo Ferreira to its executive leadership team as vice president of financial planning and analysis. In this role, Ferreira oversees financial planning, forecasting and analysis functions for the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care, aligning strategic financial initiatives with VITAS’ mission to broaden access to quality end-of-life care.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With more than 12 years of experience in corporate finance, Ferreira has successfully led financial strategy, process optimization and long-term business growth initiatives across the United States and Latin America. His expertise in bridging strategy and execution positions him to advance VITAS’ financial operations and support its leadership in the healthcare community.

Before joining VITAS, Ferreira served as head of finance and accounting at OEC USA, Inc., where he optimized financial operations to support organizational growth. His achievements include streamlining financial processes, implementing advanced forecasting models and driving compliance across multiple industries, including engineering, construction and e-commerce.

“Bernardo’s depth of expertise and proven leadership in financial planning make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Alex Fernandez, executive vice president and chief financial officer at VITAS. “His strategic insight will strengthen our financial foundation and enhance our ability to deliver compassionate care to patients and their families.”

Ferreira succeeds Neil Golub, who will retire after serving in the role since 2011 and following nearly 27 years of service at VITAS.

Ferreira holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wyden Educational in Salvador, Brazil. He completed advanced programs in corporate finance at the Foundation Institute of Accounting, Actuarial and Financial Research in São Paulo, Brazil, and the merger and acquisition executive program at Columbia Business School.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 55 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,679 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 21,977. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: media@vitas.com , 877-848-2701

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.