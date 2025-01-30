Global Glass Container Market Set to Reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Consumer Demand and Sustainability Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

End-use industries, including pharmaceuticals and beverages, prefer using glass bottles for packaging. High demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective packaging solutions is also estimated to fuel growth. Germany is projected to showcase a CAGR of 2% in the forecast period. Growing premiumization trend in the country is projected to play a significant role in pushing demand for glass-based containers. Soft drink manufacturers in the country are moving toward glass packaging solutions to attract youngsters and retain the flavor of the drinks.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glass container market is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, with projections indicating a market value of approximately USD 65.2 billion by 2025, and an expected rise to USD 91.1 billion by 2035. This growth represents a steady CAGR 2025 to 2035. As of 2024, the global glass container market was valued at USD 63.6 billion.

The market's constant growth is driven by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, higher consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging materials, and expanding acceptance of glass containers in various sectors. Glass containers are prized for their ability to maintain product quality and integrity while also being aesthetically beautiful and environmentally sustainable.

These containers are commonly used in a variety of industries, such as food and beverage packaging for alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, juices, sauces, and preserves, as well as pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging for medications, skincare products, perfumes, and cosmetics.

Containers made of glass are set to be extensively used in the beverage packaging industry , capturing almost 1/3rd of the share by 2034. This growth is attributed to several unique properties, such as impermeability, recyclability, and the ability to maintain the integrity of products. Containers made of type 1 borosilicate glass are set to hold more than 1/3rd of the share in the assessment period. Demand for borosilicate glass is projected to rise due to high thermal resistance, chemical inertness, and durability.

Improvements in glass manufacturing methods, such as lightweight designs and custom alternatives that meet consumer preferences, are key factors driving the glass container market's growth. These advancements are strengthening the appeal of glass packaging, which is increasingly recognized for its capacity to keep products fresh and sustainable.

Despite the obstacles given by the growing popularity of alternative packaging materials such as plastic and metal, as well as the high production costs of glass, the glass container industry is predicted to grow. With increased environmental concerns and stronger legislation focusing on sustainable packaging, the demand for glass containers is expected to rise further.

As the market evolves, producers will likely focus on improving the eco-friendliness of glass containers, thereby boosting their position in the packaging business. The growing trend toward sustainability, combined with regulatory pressure on plastic waste, may increase the usage of glass containers as an environmentally responsible packaging option.

"The glass container market is witnessing steady growth due to rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. With increasing awareness about the environmental impact of plastic, glass containers are becoming the preferred choice for many industries, particularly in food and beverage packaging. This trend is expected to continue as brands prioritize recyclability and premium packaging." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Industry Highlights

Growing Need for Customization and Transparency to be a Key Trend

Demand for glass is rapidly rising in the packaging industry. Growth is attributed to rising demand for customized packaging that can be made into different shapes and sizes by heating according to the requirements of end-users. Hence, companies are using the material to differentiate various products from competitors by creating a wide range of containers in multiple shapes, sizes, and colors.

Due to its high durability properties, food and beverage manufacturers are using customized glass packaging solutions for the packaging of products like fruit juices, jams, edible oils, and dairy products. According to a report published by the European Container Glass Federation, the glass container industry has contributed significantly to Europe’s economy. The sector also employs nearly 1,25,000 individuals along the entire supply chain.

Food and beverage manufacturers have also increased the adoption of glass packaging solutions to provide transparency in packaged food items. High demand for glass-based containers to preserve food items such as pickles, sauces, and condiments to enhance the quality further fuels growth of glass container market.

Increasing Demand for Secured Packaging in Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Sales

Sturdy pharmaceutical product packaging is essential for the safety and protection of products from external conditions, such as moisture, light, oxygen, and contamination. The ability of these containers to provide excellent protective packaging for pharmaceutical products is set to boost worldwide demand for glass containers. The quality and purity of pharmaceutical products must be up to the mark at all times.

The containers can be designed with unique printing techniques to showcase originality. Consequently, these can help upgrade security and prevent counterfeit pharmaceutical products. Based on a report of the All India Glass Manufacturers’ Federation, SCHOTT AG started a manufacturing hub in Gujarat, India, for manufacturing high-quality borosilicate glass tubing. The hub will be used in making pharmaceutical ampoules, vials, and syringes for storing lifesaving drugs.

Escalating demand for secure, hygienic, and effective packaging solutions for medicines and drugs is uplifting the need for glass containers. These containers are set to be widely used in the making of pharma-grade glass vials and ampoules.

High Energy Consumption to Hamper Demand

As glass is heavier than plastic, the transportation cost becomes higher from the manufacturers. Since glass-based packaging solutions require robust transportation services along the supply chain, the cost becomes high. Apart from that, the manufacturing of glass packaging requires high energy, which is often a drawback for certain companies that focus on lowering energy use.

Key Takeaways from the Glass Container Market

The global glass container market grew at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2024.

By 2024, the global market value reached USD 63.6 billion.

The USA market is projected to maintain a CAGR of 2.5% until 2035.

In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% by 2035.

India is forecasted to experience a higher growth rate of 6.0%.

Glass bottles are expected to represent over 39% of the market share by 2035.

Type 3 (regular soda lime glass) will dominate the material segment, holding a share of 61.4% by 2035.



Exploring Regional Analysis in the Glass Container Market

In the United States, the growing trend of luxury packaging, notably in the alcoholic beverage industry, is driving up demand for premium packaging solutions such as glass containers. Consumers are increasingly prepared to invest in luxury products that not only provide high quality, but also stand out with distinctive and exquisite packaging. As a result, glass containers have become the chosen material for such high-end packaging requirements.

In the United Kingdom, particularly in urban locations such as London, the burgeoning zero-waste movement is having a big impact on packaging solutions across multiple industries. Consumers and brands alike are embracing the shift toward sustainability, particularly with glass packaging. One of the primary advantages of glass over plastic is its capacity to be recycled indefinitely without losing quality, making it a more environmentally responsible option.

Competitive Landscape: Glass Container Market

Key companies in the global glass container industry are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.





Key Developments in Global Glass Container Market

Becton, Dickinson, and Company said in January 2025 that it has invested in its production capabilities to increase capacity for vital medical equipment such as syringes, needles, and IV catheters in order to meet the ever-increasing demands of the healthcare system.

Ardagh Group formed a relationship with Chameleon Organic Coffee in December 2024 to deliver bespoke glass bottles based on customer demand in the United States.

Key Players in Glass Container Market

O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens-Illinois)

Verallia

Ardagh Group

Vitro.

Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.

Becton Dickinson

SCHOTT Pharma

KD Scientific

Gerresheimer AG

Stoelzle Glass Group

Carow Packaging, Inc.

Saverglass SAS

MIRON Violetglass

AGI glaspac

Shandong Linuo Technical Glass Co., Ltd.



Glass Container Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Product types in the market for glass container are categorized into glass bottles, glass jars, glass vials, ampoules, and syringes. Glass bottles are further divided into sauce/syrup bottles, French square bottles, Boston round bottles, and glass jugs. Glass jars are sub-segmented into Mason jars, hexagonal glass jar, paragon glass jar, and straight-sided jar. Lastly, glass vials include food-grade vials and pharma-grade vials.

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into type 1 (borosilicate glass), type 2 (treated soda lime glass), type 3 (regular soda lime glass), and type 4 (general purpose soda lime glass).

By Capacity:

Glass containers with capacities of up to 50 ml, 51 to 250 ml, 251 to 1000 ml, 1001 to 2000 ml, and above 2000 ml are covered.

By Distribution Channel:

Few of the important distribution channels include direct sales (manufacturers), distributors, retailers, and e-retail.

By End Use:

Few of the leading end-users include cosmetics and perfumery, beverage packaging, food packaging, and pharmaceuticals. The segments are further divided into sub-categories. Color cosmetics and perfumes are two significant parts of the cosmetics and perfumery segment. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are mainly packed in glass-based containers under the beverage packaging segment. The food packaging category is segregated into sauces and jam, fresh produce, spices and condiments, edible oil, dairy, and others.

By Sub-Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa are included.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Glasbehälter ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum im kommenden Jahrzehnt, wobei Prognosen auf einen Marktwert von rund 65,2 Mrd. USD bis 2025 und einen erwarteten Anstieg auf 91,1 Mrd. USD bis 2035 hindeuten. Dieses Wachstum entspricht einer stetigen CAGR von 3,4 % von 2025 bis 2035. Im Jahr 2024 wurde der globale Markt für Glasbehälter auf 63,6 Mrd. USD geschätzt.

Das konstante Wachstum des Marktes wird durch die Expansion der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, die höhere Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen Verpackungsmaterialien und die zunehmende Akzeptanz von Glasbehältern in verschiedenen Branchen angetrieben. Glasbehälter werden für ihre Fähigkeit geschätzt, die Produktqualität und -integrität zu erhalten und gleichzeitig ästhetisch schön und ökologisch nachhaltig zu sein.

Diese Behälter werden häufig in einer Vielzahl von Branchen verwendet, z. B. bei Lebensmittel- und Getränkeverpackungen für alkoholische Getränke, Erfrischungsgetränke, Säfte, Saucen und Konserven sowie bei pharmazeutischen und kosmetischen Verpackungen für Medikamente, Hautpflegeprodukte, Parfüms und Kosmetika.

Verbesserungen bei den Glasherstellungsmethoden, wie z. B. Leichtbau und kundenspezifische Alternativen, die den Vorlieben der Verbraucher entsprechen, sind Schlüsselfaktoren für das Wachstum des Marktes für Glasbehälter. Diese Fortschritte stärken die Attraktivität von Glasverpackungen, die zunehmend für ihre Fähigkeit anerkannt werden, Produkte frisch und nachhaltig zu halten.

Trotz der Hindernisse, die durch die wachsende Beliebtheit alternativer Verpackungsmaterialien wie Kunststoff und Metall sowie die hohen Produktionskosten von Glas entstehen, wird für die Glasbehälterindustrie ein Wachstum prognostiziert. Angesichts der zunehmenden Umweltbedenken und der strengeren Gesetzgebung für nachhaltige Verpackungen wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Glasbehältern weiter steigen wird.

Im Zuge der Weiterentwicklung des Marktes werden sich die Hersteller wahrscheinlich darauf konzentrieren, die Umweltfreundlichkeit von Glasbehältern zu verbessern und damit ihre Position im Verpackungsgeschäft zu stärken. Der wachsende Trend zur Nachhaltigkeit, kombiniert mit dem regulatorischen Druck auf Kunststoffabfälle, kann die Verwendung von Glasbehältern als umweltverträgliche Verpackungsoption erhöhen.

"Der Markt für Glasbehälter verzeichnet aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Verpackungslösungen ein stetiges Wachstum. Mit zunehmendem Bewusstsein für die Umweltauswirkungen von Kunststoff werden Glasbehälter für viele Branchen zur bevorzugten Wahl, insbesondere bei Lebensmittel- und Getränkeverpackungen. Es wird erwartet, dass sich dieser Trend fortsetzen wird, da Marken Recyclingfähigkeit und Premium-Verpackungen priorisieren." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Markt für Glasbehälter boomt: Steigende Nachfrage und aufkommende Trends

Nachhaltigkeit und umweltbewusste Verpackungen: Da die Verbraucher umweltbewusster werden, steigt die Nachfrage nach Glasbehältern aufgrund ihrer Recyclingfähigkeit, Langlebigkeit und umweltfreundlichen Attraktivität im Vergleich zu Kunststoffalternativen. Premium-Verpackungen für Luxusgüter: Glasbehälter werden zunehmend in den Premium-Verpackungen von Kosmetika, Düften und hochwertigen Getränken eingesetzt, da sie eine hochwertige Optik und Haptik bieten, die Qualität und Exklusivität widerspiegelt. Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsbedenken: Glasbehälter werden in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie aufgrund ihrer ungiftigen und chemikalienfreien Natur bevorzugt, was sie zu einer sichereren Option für die Erhaltung der Produktintegrität und der Gesundheit der Verbraucher macht. Bequemlichkeit und Funktionalität: Innovationen im Design von Glasbehältern, wie z. B. einfache Handhabung, Wiederverwendbarkeit und luftdichte Eigenschaften, tragen einer wachsenden Präferenz für funktionalere und praktischere Verpackungslösungen Rechnung. Verbraucherpräferenzen für ästhetische Attraktivität: Glasbehälter werden oft als attraktiver und optisch ansprechender wahrgenommen, was ihre Einführung in Branchen wie Lebensmittel, Getränke und Körperpflege vorantreibt, in denen die Produktästhetik ein wichtiges Unterscheidungsmerkmal ist.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Glasbehälter

Der globale Markt für Glasbehälter wuchs zwischen 2020 und 2024 mit einer CAGR von 2,5 %.

Bis 2024 erreichte der globale Marktwert 63,6 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Für den US-Markt wird bis 2035 eine CAGR von 2,5 % prognostiziert.

In Europa wird in Deutschland bis 2035 ein jährliches Wachstum von 2,0 % erwartet.

Für Indien wird eine höhere Wachstumsrate von 6,0 % prognostiziert.

Es wird erwartet, dass Glasflaschen bis 2035 einen Marktanteil von über 39 % ausmachen werden.

Der Typ 3 (normales Kalknatronglas) wird das Materialsegment dominieren und bis 2035 einen Anteil von 61,4 % halten.



Untersuchung regionaler Analysen auf dem Markt für Glasbehälter

In den Vereinigten Staaten treibt der wachsende Trend zu Luxusverpackungen, insbesondere in der alkoholischen Getränkeindustrie, die Nachfrage nach Premium-Verpackungslösungen wie Glasbehältern in die Höhe. Die Verbraucher sind zunehmend bereit, in Luxusprodukte zu investieren, die nicht nur eine hohe Qualität bieten, sondern sich auch durch eine unverwechselbare und exquisite Verpackung auszeichnen. Infolgedessen sind Glasbehälter zum Material der Wahl für solche High-End-Verpackungsanforderungen geworden.

Im Vereinigten Königreich, insbesondere in städtischen Gebieten wie London, hat die aufkeimende Zero-Waste-Bewegung einen großen Einfluss auf Verpackungslösungen in verschiedenen Branchen. Sowohl Verbraucher als auch Marken begrüßen den Wandel hin zur Nachhaltigkeit, insbesondere bei Glasverpackungen. Einer der Hauptvorteile von Glas gegenüber Kunststoff ist seine Fähigkeit, unbegrenzt recycelt zu werden, ohne an Qualität zu verlieren, was es zu einer umweltfreundlicheren Option macht.

Wettbewerbsumfeld: Markt für Glasbehälter

Wichtige Unternehmen der globalen Glasbehälterindustrie entwickeln und bringen neue Waren auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem globalen Markt für Glasbehälter

Becton, Dickinson and Company gab im Januar 2025 bekannt, dass es in seine Produktionskapazitäten investiert hat, um die Kapazität für lebenswichtige medizinische Geräte wie Spritzen, Nadeln und IV-Katheter zu erhöhen und den ständig steigenden Anforderungen des Gesundheitssystems gerecht zu werden.

Die Ardagh Group hat im Dezember 2024 eine Partnerschaft mit Chameleon Organic Coffee geschlossen, um maßgeschneiderte Glasflaschen auf der Grundlage der Kundennachfrage in den Vereinigten Staaten zu liefern.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Glasbehälter

O-I Glass, Inc. (Owens-Illinois)

Verallia

Ardagh-Gruppe

Vitro.

Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.

Becton Dickinson

SCHOTT Pharma

KD Wissenschaftlich

Gerresheimer AG

Stoelzle Glasgruppe

Carow Packaging, Inc.

Saverglass SAS

MIRON Violettglas

AGI glaspac

Shandong Linuo Technical Glass Co., Ltd.



Marktsegmentierung für Glasbehälter

Nach Produkttyp:

Die Produkttypen auf dem Markt für Glasbehälter werden in Glasflaschen, Gläser, Glasfläschchen, Ampullen und Spritzen eingeteilt. Glasflaschen werden weiter unterteilt in Soßen-/Sirupflaschen, französische quadratische Flaschen, runde Boston-Flaschen und Glaskrüge. Gläser werden in Einmachgläser, sechseckige Glasgefäße, Paragongläser und Gefäße mit geraden Seiten unterteilt. Zu den Glasfläschchen gehören Fläschchen in Lebensmittelqualität und Fläschchen in Pharmaqualität.

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material wird die Branche in Typ 1 (Borosilikatglas), Typ 2 (behandeltes Kalknatronglas), Typ 3 (normales Kalknatronglas) und Typ 4 (Allzweck-Kalknatronglas) unterteilt.

Nach Kapazität:

Abgedeckt sind Glasbehälter mit einem Fassungsvermögen von bis zu 50 ml, 51 bis 250 ml, 251 bis 1000 ml, 1001 bis 2000 ml und über 2000 ml.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Zu den wichtigsten Vertriebskanälen gehören der Direktvertrieb (Hersteller), Distributoren, Einzelhändler und E-Retail.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den führenden Endverbrauchern gehören Kosmetika und Parfümerie, Getränkeverpackungen, Lebensmittelverpackungen und Pharmazeutika. Die Segmente sind weiter in Unterkategorien unterteilt. Farbkosmetik und Parfüms sind zwei wesentliche Teile des Segments Kosmetik und Parfümerie. Alkoholische und alkoholfreie Getränke werden im Segment Getränkeverpackungen hauptsächlich in glasbasierten Behältern verpackt. Die Kategorie Lebensmittelverpackungen ist unterteilt in Saucen und Marmeladen, frische Produkte, Gewürze und Gewürze, Speiseöl, Milchprodukte und andere.

Nach Unterregion:

Wichtige Länder wie Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie Naher Osten und Afrika sind enthalten.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

