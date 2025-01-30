Non-Dairy Toppings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 8,894 Million by 2034 at an 8.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Non-dairy toppings are revolutionising flavour and wellness for a more inclusive and sustainable culinary experience

Rockville, MD, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, global Non-dairy toppings market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,007.1 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Non-dairy toppings are growing in popularity as the food industry observes a noticeable movement in customer preferences towards healthier and more environmentally friendly solutions. Companies are developing a wide variety of products to accommodate varying dietary needs and preferences with speedy innovation.

As part of a larger movement towards inclusivity and wellness, industry leaders are concentrating on enhancing the quality of their products and diversifying their menu to include cutting-edge choices like toppings made of soy and oats.

Because of the rise in veganism and lactose sensitivity, non-dairy toppings have gained traction and are now considered essential in modern cooking environment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global Non-dairy toppings market is projected to grow at 8.3% CAGR and reach US$ 8,894.4 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,390.8 million between 2019 to 2024

between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 23.9% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Rich Products Corporation, and Oatly

Soy Milk under base ingredient are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,022.6 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,038.6 million collectively from 2019-2034.

“With ground-breaking ingredients and inventive formulas, non-dairy toppings are leading the way in culinary innovation. They are changing taste profiles and enhancing eating habits with inventive plant-based meals and environmentally friendly substitutes. “Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Non-dairy Toppings Market:

Dean Foods; Rich Products Corporation; Danone; Blue Diamond Growers; Oatly; Califia Farms; Ripple Foods; Nutpods; Laird Superfood; Daiya Foods; Forager Project; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Companies are utilizing several approaches that emphasize innovation, interaction with consumers, and sustainability in order to capture a larger portion of the rapidly expanding non-dairy toppings market. First off, companies are making significant investments in R&D to produce innovative formulations that surpass conventional dairy products in terms of flavour, texture, and usefulness. This entails looking into a range of plant sources, including oats, coconuts, and almonds, that meet various dietary needs and enhance sensory appeal.

Companies are leveraging partnerships and strategic alliances with foodservice operators and culinary influencers to increase brand recognition and add their products to more broadly accessible menu items.

The importance of customization and personalization has risen tremendously with the rise in companies that offer tailored products for certain diet plans like gluten-free or low sugar options.

There is an increase in the interest and acceptance of these products among consumers due to advertisements about their moral and nutritional advantages.

Non-dairy Toppings Industry News:

Daiya, the company that pioneered dairy-free cheese, will launch the new Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds in March 2024, designed specifically for foodservice operators. For foodservice operators and restaurateurs wishing to enhance their plant-based options, this novel product promises a dairy-like melt that feels exactly like cheese.

Oatly Group AB announced in February 2024 that Oatly Oat Milk Creamers would make their US debut. Oatly believes that taking the initial step into flavoured creamers will provide a huge opportunity to reach both new and existing customers, as plant-based creamers have increased in dollar sales and unit sales by 13% and 9%, respectively, over the last 52 weeks.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global non-dairy toppings market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type (Nut Butters, Whipped Cream, Non-Dairy Cheese, Non-Dairy Creamers, and Others [Hummus, cake frostings]), base ingredient (Soy Milk, Vegetable Oils, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Frozen) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

