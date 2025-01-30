Curium Expands European Supply of Iodine-131 Diagnostic Capsules with New Partnership Agreement with Izotop

PARIS, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that it has expanded its existing partnership with Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd. (Izotop) to make Iodine-131 diagnostic capsules available to patients in the Nordic Region and in other European countries later in 2025, with regulatory approval processes in progress. Today’s announcement follows the expansion in 2024 of Curium’s I-131 production capacity in Petten, NL including adding an additional manufacturing shift, investing in production automation and critical components, as well as investing in a new bulk production line.

Ciril Faia, CEO SPECT Europe for Curium commented, “We are delighted with the expansion of our partnership with Izotop which will enable Curium to offer Iodine-131 solutions for both diagnostic and treatment purposes in Europe. This is particularly important given the recent concern across Europe’s nuclear medicine industry about the contracting availability of I-131 products. The recent investment in our Petten production facilities combined with our partnership with Izotop is another step towards our mission to redefine the experience of cancer.”

Mihály Lakatos, Managing Director of Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd., commented: “Our collaboration with Curium in the field of iodine-131 products allows us to provide nuclear medicine laboratories operating in several European countries with the availability of products containing the I-131 isotope, which is essential for thyroid treatments. Our production areas are prepared to produce the medicines necessary for the diagnosis and therapy of thyroid cancer, and our collaboration with Curium allows us to provide the available treatment to as many patients as possible.”

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service. With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

About Izotop

Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd. is on the frontline of radioisotope technology collaborating with long-term partners and customers. Over the years we have developed numerous products from diagnostic kits to radioactive sources for various radioactive applications. Our company provides varied and flexible services in this unique field. The Radiopharmaceutical Business Unit has been exclusively focused on supplying radiopharmaceutical products to nuclear medicine professionals serving the recovery of patients worldwide and supporting early diagnosis. We are proud to be involved in various co-operations and partnerships benefiting from our specific expertise, technological background and well-equipped facility.

For more information:

