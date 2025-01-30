Cyclopentane Market Size to Hit USD 985.78 million by 2033 | Straits Research

The global cyclopentane market was valued at USD 509.46 million in 2024 and is expected to reach from USD 548.23 million in 2025 to USD 985.78 million in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclopentane produces rigid foam insulation, such as polyurethane insulating foam, as a physical blowing agent. Cyclopentane decreases the insulation process' greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It is used to drive insulation inside refrigerator doors and cases. It is used in home refrigerator appliances, insulating foams and panels, and for boards and pipes in the construction industry. A flammable hydrocarbon called cyclopentane makes synthetic resins and rubber adhesives.

Market Dynamics

High Demand as Blowing Agent for Rigid Foam Insulation Drives the Global Market

As a blowing agent, cyclopentane is utilized in the creation of foam. It has no ozone depletion potential and is therefore recognized by environmental organizations and is an improvement over HCFCs and CFCs. Different grades of cyclopentane are available for various purposes, hence offering a range of performance options. It is utilized in home refrigerators, insulating foams and panels, and the construction industry for boards and pipes. The roof and wall claddings of composite construction elements are insulated using polyurethane foam. Cyclopentane has a low global warming potential and guarantees low operating costs, making it the preferred blowing agent in end-user industries. Thus, it is estimated that the cyclopentane market will expand significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for the product as a blowing agent for rigid foam insulation and the escalating industrialization.

Growing End-User Markets in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The cyclopentane market is projected to benefit from the expansion of the building industry. According to sr analysis, the global construction industry's expenditures in 2019 totaled USD 11,2 trillion and are rising rapidly year over year. In addition, recent years have seen a rise in construction throughout Asia-Pacific. The rising residential and commercial constructions, particularly in India and China, as a result of the region's expanding economy and population, rising government and private sector investments, rising per capita income, rising consumer spending, and rising living standards, are anticipated to increase the region's demand for construction materials. The governments of India and China have relaxed foreign direct investment requirements in the real estate and construction industries.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor to the global cyclopentane market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction and automotive industries has increased the demand for polyurethane foam, which has increased the demand for cyclopentane. The building and construction industries have increased their efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Increasing construction sector investments and expanding public infrastructure projects would give opportunities for growth during the projection period.

Additionally, the presence of big businesses, the availability of raw materials, and the increasing use of cyclopentane due to the Montreal Protocol are the key growth factors for the regional market. China, the world's largest producer and consumer of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), plan to phase them out due to environmental concerns. This aim to eliminate HCFCs will create numerous opportunities for foaming agents created without HCFCs, such as cyclopentane. In addition, the presence of big manufacturers of consumer appliances such as Daikin (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), L.G. (South Korea), and Videocon Industries Ltd. (India) helps the expansion of the market in the region, which in turn drives the growth of the cyclopentane market.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% over the forecast period. It is projected that the region's industry position will remain stable in the future years. Utilizing high-tech restoration materials, such as insulating materials, offers numerous opportunities for innovation to improve the construction process. These options will be influenced by increasing insulation thickness standards, consumer demand and preferences, manufacturing preferences, cost, and resource availability. New laws and regulations enacted by the government can also promote innovation. The need for better thermal insulation also contributes to the expansion of the regional market.

Key Highlights

Based on application, the global cyclopentane market is divided into blowing agents, solvents and reagents, and others. The blowing agent segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global cyclopentane market is divided into residential refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, construction, and others. The residential refrigerators segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

INEOS Haltermann Carless Deutschland GmbH Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co Ltd Yeochun NCC Co Ltd Chevron Phillips Chemical Company South Hampton Resources Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co Ltd Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd Haldia Petrochemicals Limited SK Chemicals Co Ltd

Recent Developments

January 2024 - A very effective technique for desalinating saltwater utilizing hydrate-based desalination (HBD) technology was revealed by a research team at UNIST's Graduate School of Carbon Neutrality under the direction of Professor Yongwon Seo. With the capacity to determine the ideal temperatures for increased efficiency, the discovery is anticipated to have significant effects on the use of hydrate-based desalination procedures.

Segmentation

By Applications

Blowing Agent

Solvent and Reagent

Others

By End-User

Residential Refrigerators

Commercial Refrigerators

Construction

Others

