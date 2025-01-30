Prodege to Deliver Over $250 Million in Revenue to Mobile Gaming Clients in 2025 Through Rewarded User Acquisition

Strategic Team Expands to Assure Gaming Leadership

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a premier marketing solutions provider, is projected to deliver hundreds of millions in revenue for its mobile gaming clients in 2025. This growth is driven by an expanded category strategy that complements Prodege’s existing e-commerce and retail expertise, leveraging data-driven targeting to deliver high-quality users with deeper funnel engagement. Having awarded over $2.4 billion to its members, Prodege continues to demonstrate its commitment to client success and rewarding user experiences.

Prodege’s gaming business doubled its revenue in the past year, with a growing client base exceeding 300 gaming studios, and strategic global team expansion. The company’s advanced targeting solutions enable mobile game studios to engage players who drive revenue through in-app purchases (IAP) and long-term loyalty. These high-value players convert at an impressive 14% rate from installs to in-app purchase—double the industry average.

“Rewarded user acquisition has emerged as an essential element for any robust gaming strategy for performance marketing teams,” said Alex Conner, SVP of Revenue at Prodege. “By combining actionable data insights with innovative targeting strategies, we’re helping gaming studios not only attract new players but also drive deeper engagement and superior measurable client ROI.”

To further strengthen its global presence, Prodege has also made key strategic hires in APAC and EU markets, reinforcing its reputation for delivering exceptional service locally and driving growth for gaming clients worldwide.

“We are providing unparalleled scale and targeting precision for our partners,” stated Andre Leb, Chief B2B Marketing Officer. “By leveraging our rich data to optimize user acquisition and engagement, we’re empowering game publishers to connect with the right audiences for sustainable growth.”

With over 20 million monthly active users across iOS and Android, Prodege continues to redefine performance marketing by integrating innovative solutions with data intelligence. Recently recognized in the AppsFlyer Performance Index 17 as a leading mobile advertising source, Prodege’s ability to create meaningful, rewarding user experiences solidifies its leadership in the gaming industry.

