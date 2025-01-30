The Rise of Data Protection as a Service Market: A $74.91 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - AWS(US) and Microsoft (US)| MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Protection as a Service Market will grow to USD 74.91 billion by 2030 from USD 26.04 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.3 % from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Data Protection as a Service Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing data volumes

Surging cybersecurity threats

Maximizing cost efficiency with adoption of DPaaS

Restraints:

Loss of data control

Vendor lock-in strategies restrict flexibility and increase long-term costs

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for business continuity and disaster recovery solutions

Growing inclination toward cloud computing

Integration of AI/ML and automation in data protection

List of Key Companies in Data Protection as a Service Market:

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Dell Technologies (US)

Quantum Corporation (US)

Huawei (China)

HPE (US)

Veritas (US)

Veeam (Switzerland)

Data protection as a service is gaining popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency in data security. Data protection services offer storage and backup services to secure sensitive information, ensure compliance, and mitigate risks associated with data loss or breaches. In addition, Data protection as a service also helps organizations ensure business continuity and performance and meet regulatory needs. Some vendors are utilizing capabilities of advanced technologies in data protection services. Key drivers for the Data protection as a Service include the growing number of cyber attacks and large volume of data generated due to digitization.

Based on the Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

Large enterprises have substantial financial and human resources and can afford to invest heavily in data protection as a service. They deal with massive amounts of data, this data often includes sensitive information subject to strict regulatory requirements, making its protection a top priority. As a result, the adoption of DPaaS is growing among large enterprises. Data protection as a service also helps large enterprises reduce the cost of security measures and disaster recovery plans. Large organizations handle critical operations, and disruption in these operations can lead to huge losses. In such scenarios, disaster recovery as a service helps to store their important data in third-party servers and keep the operations running in case of unexpected disasters. By leveraging DPaaS, enterprises can focus on their core operations while ensuring robust data protection and minimizing operational disruptions.

By Vertical, Healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Healthcare sector has witnessed a rapid digitization in recent years. Healthcare sector deals with critical data related to Electronic Patient Medical Records, Insurance And Billing Information, Health Records (EHR), Hospital Administration Data and Public Health Data. Protecting this data is first priority due to its sensitive nature. The HIPAA Journal reports that 2023's most significant data breach occurred at HCA Healthcare, affecting approximately 11.3 million individuals. Over the course of the year, a staggering 124 million healthcare records were compromised, highlighting the widespread impact of cyberattacks on the industry. Due to such incidents, regulations like HIPPA and GDPR poses strict compliance requirements in the industry.

By deployment mode, the public cloud will grow at the highest market size during the forecast period.

The public cloud deployment holds the major market share in the Data Protection as a Service as it offers benefits such as data security, customization, and low cost. It allows enterprises to have complete control over all the sensitive data, particularly in cases of businesses that are compelled by stringent privacy regulations and data-privacy policies to retain their data within a cloud environment. Public cloud deployment also enables organizations to customize the software functionalities according to their requirements and workflows. Many organizations also benefit from easier integration with legacy systems and established IT infrastructure. These factors, combined with affordable price options, make public cloud deployment the preferred choice for many.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected have highest market size in Data protection as a Service because of rapid industrialization, technological development, and rising demand in various growing sectors. Economic growth and urbanization in China and India have caused an increased adoption of DPaaS in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, IT and retail & eCommerce. Technological advancements in AI, ML, and encryption technologies improve DPaaS. Government policies such as smart cities accelerating market growth boost technological development and infrastructure readiness. There is also a growing awareness in the corporate sector about cyber security awareness. China is expected to dominate this market, whereas India is expected to grow at a high rate due to the development of automobile industries and infrastructure development.

