Matador Acquires 3.38 Bitcoin for CAD$500,000, Bringing Its Total Bitcoin (and Bitcoin Equivalent) Holdings to 64.69

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 3.38 bitcoin for CAD$500,000 (USD$347,022). The 3.38 bitcoin was acquired at an average price of USD$102,703 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The Company intends to opportunistically acquire another USD$350,000 in Bitcoin in the near term. The acquisition of Bitcoin aligns with Matador's long-term strategy to integrate Bitcoin as a core asset in its treasury and as the foundation for its forthcoming digital gold product.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Bitcoin Holdings: With this latest acquisition, Matador now holds approximately 64.69 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents), enhancing its corporate treasury and long-term capital preservation strategy.

Strong Financial Position: Matador operates with zero debt, holding all Bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalent) assets free and clear. The Company also maintains cash reserves of approximately CAD$2.3 million and physical gold holdings of 2 kilograms (approximately CAD$264,000), reflecting prudent financial management aimed at sustaining long-term growth and stability.

Net Asset Value: Matador’s net asset value (NAV) continues to grow with its diversified portfolio of traditional and digital assets. Matador’s NAV is currently approximately CAD$13.6 million, strengthened by its debt-free structure, cash reserves, physical gold and Bitcoin holdings.

Digital Gold Product: Leveraging Bitcoin technology, Matador’s first gold product, slated for launch in Q1 2025, will combine the tangible value of physical gold with the security and reach of the Bitcoin blockchain.

The latest developments at Matador underscore the Company's commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of traditional assets and digital technology. Matador’s continued efforts to bridge traditional assets like gold and new technologies reflect its commitment to delivering a secure, accessible platform for users of all backgrounds.

“Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital future,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador. “With our robust financial foundation, innovative use of technology, and a focus on delivering value to our shareholders, we’re confident in our ability to lead the charge in redefining how people interact with traditional assets.”

As the Company prepares to launch its gold product in Q1 2025, Matador continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in the digital asset ecosystem. Backed by a strong net asset value, zero debt, and a clear growth strategy, Matador is well-equipped to seize opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Matador remains focused on expanding its offerings, leveraging emerging technologies, and building a platform that integrates the reliability of traditional assets with the transformative potential of blockchain. The Company will continue to add Bitcoin and gold to its treasury through a strategic and disciplined approach to acquisition.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

