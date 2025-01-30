Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results on Feb. 6, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge Intelligence, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2025 second quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Feb. 6, 2025. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2025 second-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 6, 2025, on the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through Feb. 13, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3433776.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

investors@lantronix.com



© 2024 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.