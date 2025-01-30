GXO and Versace Renew Partnership in Italy

Renewal of omnichannel logistics agreement brings partnership to over 15 years

TREZZO SULL’ADDA, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that it has renewed its partnership with Versace, the iconic luxury fashion brand, to manage omnichannel logistics for all of Versace’s product lines, including B2B and B2C returns, quality control and value-added services such as labelling and garment repairs.

“We are honoured that Versace continues to entrust the management of its logistics to our teams in Italy, bringing our collaboration to nearly two decades,” said Alessandro Renzo, GXO’s Managing Director for Italy and Switzerland. “We’ve expanded our partnership over time, adding additional sales channels and new product lines, and we’re eager to continue growing together through tech-driven continuous improvement.”

GXO handles around 2.4 million pieces per year and manages all of Versace’s product lines – hanging and flat garments, accessories, perfumes, jewellery, home and raw materials – and its omnichannel logistics, including direct-to-consumer, from two warehouses in Bellinzago Novarese and Novara – each of which include mezzanines totalling 12,000-square-meters.

To increase operational efficiency, GXO has implemented a range of technologies, including hanging garment sorters, RFID, conveyors in each warehouse. GXO’s commitment to ESG is reflected in LED-lighting equipment and its direct staffing model.

“A partner with extensive experience in logistics for luxury fashion and the skillset, professionalism and attention to detail that GXO’s team provides, as well as continuous improvement driven by technology, are key to helping us fulfill our customer promise,” said Fulvio Mizzau, Versace Logistics Director. “Big challenges await us in the near future and we are optimistic to overcome them all with GXO”.

GXO’s expertise in fashion

In Europe, GXO operates more than 60 sites dedicated to logistics solutions for the fashion industry. GXO optimizes supply chains, using its industry-leading technology, scale, and expertise to improve the flow of goods and deliver a best-in-class consumer experience for e-commerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, value-added services and reverse logistics. GXO successfully deploys technology that enables fashion brands to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve safety. GXO’s 3D sortation system increases throughput by 3 times during peak seasons. Pick-it-easy robotic arms accelerate picking processes for e-commerce orders. Wearable scanners boost productivity while its 3D packaging solution reduces shipping costs and environmental impact.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

