Primary Driver in the Chronic Disease Management Market 2025: Geriatric Population Growth Leads the Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chronic Disease Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chronic disease management market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $9.55 billion in 2024 to $11.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the use of data analytics for population health management, patient empowerment through education, value-based care models, personalized treatment plans, and an increased focus on preventive healthcare.

How Big Is the Global Chronic Disease Management Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The chronic disease management market size is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $24.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The projected growth can be attributed to the adoption of patient-centric care models, an aging population, increased focus on remote patient monitoring (RPM), rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and global healthcare trends. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include responses to global health challenges and pandemics, government initiatives and policy support, the rise of consumer health apps and platforms, interoperability and health information exchange, emphasis on behavioral health, and the expansion of telehealth services.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6984&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Chronic Disease Management Market?

The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the expansion of the chronic disease management market. Individuals aged 65 and older are more prone to chronic illnesses, leading to a higher demand for medical care and long-term support services. This increasing prevalence of chronic conditions among the elderly is fueling the need for effective chronic disease management solutions.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chronic-disease-management-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Chronic Disease Management Market Share?
Major companies operating in the chronic disease management market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (now known as Veradigm Inc. ), ScienceSoft USA Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Chronic Disease Management Market Size?

Technological advancements are emerging as a significant trend in the chronic disease management market. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is enhancing the treatment of chronic diseases. AI enables medical professionals to improve early intervention and patient outcomes for conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

How Is the Global Chronic Disease Management Market Segmented?

The chronic disease management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Consulting Service, Implementation Service, Educational Service
2) By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based, Web-based
3) By Disease Type: Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders
4) By End User: Providers, Payers
Subsegments:
1) By Consulting Service: Disease Management Assessment, Program Design And Development, Performance Evaluation
2) By Implementation Service: Technology Integration, Workflow Optimization, Care Coordination
3) By Educational Service: Patient Education Programs, Provider Training, Community Awareness Initiatives

The Leading Region in the Chronic Disease Management Market is:

North America was the largest region in the chronic disease management market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Chronic Disease Management Market?
Chronic disease management refers to the software and tools designed to monitor symptoms of long-term conditions and slow their progression, ensuring patient safety and improved quality of life.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2025 
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/preventive-healthcare-technologies-and-services-global-market-report

Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-it-integration-global-market-report

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Americas +1 3156230293
Asia +44 2071930708
Europe +44 2071930708
Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Primary Driver in the Chronic Disease Management Market 2025: Geriatric Population Growth Leads the Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Chatbot Global Market 2024 To Reach $29.5 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 30%
Global Base Oil Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast
Top Growth Driver in the Autonomous Forklift Market 2025: E-Commerce Expansion Fuels Growth In The Market
View All Stories From This Author