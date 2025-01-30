Energy Logistics Market to Surge to $1,383.7 Billion by 2031, Growing at 14.7% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Energy Logistics Market ," The global energy logistics market was valued at $351.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,383.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company’s supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07811 In addition, the energy logistics market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Kuehne + Nagel International AG partnered with Shell Plc, a British multinational oil and gas company, to support the construction of one of Europe’s most extensive biofuel facilities. Kuehne + Nagel International AG helped in the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydro-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for the facility in the Netherlands. In addition, it also provided sustainable logistics solutions for the safe transport of all machinery and equipment to set up the plant.The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :Owing to this pandemic, many businesses are halted and are waiting for the market conditions to improve. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors. In addition, logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an integral part of value chains, both within and across international borders, logistics firms facilitate trade & commerce and help businesses get their products to customers. China has its vast supply chain network operational across most of the COVID-19-affected countries, including the U.S., India, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Moreover, apart from China, all these countries are also involved in trade activities with one another for exchange of varied essential & non-essential goods, including energy-based products, automobile & their ancillary parts, industrial equipment, mobile phones, and even active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, countries were left with no choice but to temporarily discontinue their trading activities with one another, which adversely impacted the supply of goods, thus causing a disruption in the supply chain.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.By end user, the government sector segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07811 The leading players operating in the energy logistics market are A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd., Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd., BYD Motors Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, DSV, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Logistics Plus Inc., MGF, Phoenix Freight Systems, Rhenus Group, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. 