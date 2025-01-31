Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.17 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.9 %

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in transportation market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $3.63 billion in 2024 to $4.29 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the past has been driven by factors such as the use of cameras and sensors for collision avoidance, AI’s ability to analyze information in real time, the implementation of high-performance computing and deep learning systems, the increasing availability of big data for training AI models, and the growing focus on automation to improve safety and efficiency.

How Big Is the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $9.17 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the expansion of AI applications in supply chain and logistics for more efficient operations, increased adoption of AI in autonomous vehicle development, the integration of AI in multimodal transportation planning and coordination, the growing use of AI for real-time route optimization and traffic prediction, and the rising demand for AI-driven solutions in public transportation systems.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence in the transportation market moving forward. Autonomous vehicles are self-driving transport systems that use a variety of in-vehicle technologies and sensors, including adaptive cruise control, active steering, anti-lock braking systems, GPS navigation, lasers, and radar, to navigate from a starting point to a destination in "autopilot" mode. These vehicles utilize artificial intelligence not only to operate the vehicle but also to detect accidents or obstacles.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in transportation market include The Volvo Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Scania AB, Peloton Interactive Inc., Valeo SA, Xevo Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size?

Technological advancements have become a significant trend gaining traction in the artificial intelligence in transportation market. Leading companies in the market are concentrating on developing innovative products to enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence in transportation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software

2) By Machine Learning Technology: Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing

3) By Process: Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, Data Mining

4) By Application: Semi Autonomous Truck, Truck Platooning, Predictive Maintenance, Precision And Mapping, Autonomous Truck, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Edge Computing Devices, Control Units And Processors, Communication Devices

2) By Software: AI Algorithms For Route Optimization, Autonomous Vehicle Software, Fleet Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Solutions, Traffic Management Systems

The Leading Region in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is:

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in transportation market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

Artificial intelligence in transportation involves utilizing AI to analyze and forecast data and outcomes for travel and transportation operations. It gathers traffic patterns, reduces road congestion, and improves public transportation schedules. This approach aids in optimizing logistics and reducing turnaround time.

