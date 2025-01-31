In-Depth Analysis Of The Global AgroScience Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s AgroScience Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agroscience market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $242.52 billion in 2024 to $256.72 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as population growth, climate change, environmental concerns, and globalization and trade.

How Big Is the Global AgroScience Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agroscience market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $329.55 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to trends in consumer health and wellness, increased disease and pest pressures, concerns over food security, and demographic shifts. Key trends in the forecast period include investments and funding, digital agriculture and precision farming, advancements in biotechnology, climate-smart agriculture, vertical and controlled environment farming, smart machinery and robotics, and the use of AI and machine learning.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5856&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the AgroScience Market?

The increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the agroscience market. Agricultural communities worldwide are transitioning to sustainable practices to conserve and restore vital habitats, safeguard watersheds, and enhance soil health and water quality.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The AgroScience Market Share?

Major companies operating in the agroscience market include Agrinos Inc., Nutrien Inc., Arysta LifeScience Corporation (United Phosphorus Ltd. ), BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The AgroScience Market Size?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have become a significant trend in the agroscience market. Leading players in the industry are enhancing their research and development efforts by forming strategic collaborations and partnerships with key stakeholders in the market.

How Is the Global AgroScience Market Segmented?

The agroscience market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Biopesticides, Biostimulants, GM Seeds

2) By Active Ingredient: Acid-based biostimulants, Extract-based biostimulants

3) By Application: Crops, Food And Vegetable

Subsegments:

1) By Biopesticides: Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

2) By Biostimulants: Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids, Beneficial Bacteria And Fungi

3) By GM Seeds: Herbicide-Tolerant Seeds, Insect-Resistant Seeds, Drought-Resistant Seeds, Other Trait-Enhanced Seeds

The Leading Region in the AgroScience Market is:

North America was the largest region in the agroscience market in 2024.North America is expected to be the largest market in agroscience market. The regions covered in the agroscience market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the AgroScience Market?

Agroscience encompasses fields related to the production and processing of food and fiber, such as agronomy, soil science, horticulture, and the study of scientific crop production systems. It involves the sciences that focus on the production and processing of food and fiber, including methods for cultivating soil, growing and harvesting crops, raising livestock, and preparing plant and animal products for human use and consumption.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-feed-additives-global-market-report

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.