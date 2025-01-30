Nasdaq Celebrates AI Company Wins In Home Health and Healthcare in Times Square

Customer Wins in $130B Market Highlighted

DETROIT, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, will be at NASDAQ tomorrow with CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry for a media event to include appearing on the NASDAQ Tower in Times Square. NASDAQ is recognizing Amesite's recent progress in its business plan in launching its proprietary AI app, NurseMagic™ , targeting nursing professionals and home health care workers in the healthcare industry.

Amesite’s CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, said, "We are very pleased to have our progress recognized by Nasdaq, and to be able to thank and highlight our customer relationships. Since its launch, NurseMagic™ has seen rapid adoption, with users across all fifty (50) U.S. states and twenty-one (21) countries. Nurses and home and health agency owners alike have told us that our AI powered app is a gamechanger. With our recent enterprise wins in this $130 Billion sector1, we believe that we have a solution that scales and delivers value to both business owners and their employees.”

NurseMagic™ is a comprehensive, AI-powered application designed to support nursing professionals and home health care workers in their daily patient care tasks and career development. Developed by Amesite Inc., the app offers a suite of tools aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and driving revenue. The documentation feature enables users to create nursing notes in multiple formats, such as SOAP, SOAPIER, Narrative, and ISBAR, within seconds. The company has made testimonials from paying customers available , validating product market fit.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s mobile app for health and care professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

