Brunswick Corporation Releases 2024 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today, released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at https://ir.brunswick.com. The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CST/ 11 a.m. EST, Thursday, January 30, 2025, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief strategy officer, and Neha Clark, senior vice president, enterprise finance. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 877-900-9524 (No Password Needed). Callers outside of North America should call 412-902-0029 (No Password Needed) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm CST Thursday February 6, 2025, by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (Access ID: 13751025). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com/investors.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” "anticipate," "project," "position," “intend,” “target,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the effect of adverse general economic conditions, including rising interest rates, and the amount of disposable income consumers have available for discretionary spending; changes in currency exchange rates; fiscal and monetary policy changes; adverse capital market conditions; competitive pricing pressures; higher energy and fuel costs; managing our manufacturing footprint and operations; loss of key customers; international business risks, geopolitical tensions or conflicts, sanctions, embargoes, or other regulations; actual or anticipated increases in costs, disruptions of supply, or defects in raw materials, parts, or components we purchase from third parties; supplier manufacturing constraints, increased demand for shipping carriers, and transportation disruptions; adverse weather conditions, climate change events and other catastrophic event risks; our ability to develop new and innovative products and services at a competitive price; our ability to meet demand in a rapidly changing environment; absorbing fixed costs in production; public health emergencies or pandemics, risks associated with joint ventures that do not operate solely for our benefit; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan and growth initiatives; attracting and retaining skilled labor, implementing succession plans for key leadership, and executing organizational and leadership changes; our ability to integrate acquisitions and the risk for associated disruption to our business; our ability to identify, complete, and integrate targeted acquisitions; the risk that restructuring or strategic divestitures will not provide business benefits; maintaining effective distribution; dealers and customers being able to access adequate financing; inventory reductions by dealers, retailers, or independent boat builders; requirements for us to repurchase inventory; risks related to the Freedom Boat Club franchise business model; outages, breaches, or other cybersecurity events regarding our technology systems, which have affected and could further affect manufacturing and business operations and could result in lost or stolen information and associated remediation costs; our ability to protect our brands and intellectual property; changes to trade policy and tariffs; an impairment to the value of goodwill and other assets; product liability, warranty, and other claims risks; legal, environmental, and other regulatory compliance, including increased costs, fines, and reputational risks; changes in income tax legislation or enforcement; managing our share repurchases; and risks associated with certain divisive shareholder activist actions.

Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.